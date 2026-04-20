Storm News – Fire and Emergency responds to flooding across Wellington

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand has been alerted to more than 150 weather-related events in Wellington this morning.

The callouts relate to flooding, flooding into properties and landslides across Vogeltown, Mornington, Newtown, Berhampore, Kingston, Island Bay and surrounding areas.

Fire and Emergency’s Regional Coordination Centre has also been stood up in response to the weather.

Deputy National Commander Megan Stiffler says Fire and Emergency is assisting Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (WREMO) in its response.

“We echo WREMO’s advice. In the event of flooding, head for higher ground and stay away from floodwater.

“Floods and flash floods can happen quickly. If you see rising water, do not wait for official warnings

“Do not try to walk, play, swim, or drive in floodwater.

“Do not drive through floodwater. You are putting yourself at risk, and risking the lives of those who come to your rescue.

“Don’t wait for emergency mobile alerts or other official warnings: if you see flood waters trust your sense and act immediately.”

Megan Stiffler advises the public to delay all non-essential travel and follow the advice of WREMO and Wellington City Council.

“I would also like to thank the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) for calling off its planned strike action this morning at short notice.

“It is great to work together to ensure we are able to assist our communities in their time of need.”