Agenda for May 2026 Pharmacology and Therapeutics advisory committee (PTAC) meeting

Source: PHARMAC

Information on what the Pharmacology and Therapeutics Advisory Committee (PTAC) will be considering at its upcoming meeting in 14 and 15 May 2026.

Applications

Duloxetine hydrochloride for various conditions

The Committee will discuss an application for duloxetine hydrochloride to be funded with no restrictions, to use for a range of conditions including in people living with neuropathic pain, chronic musculoskeletal pain, depression or generalised anxiety disorder.

Application for Duloxetine hydrochloride(external link)

Osilodrostat (Isturisa) for the treatment of people with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome

The Committee will discuss an application for osilodrostat for the treatment of Cushing’s syndrome for people who cannot have surgery or where surgery is not fully effective and other treatments are not suitable.

Application for Osilodrostat (Isturisa) for endogenous Cushing’s syndrome(external link)

Riociguat (Adempas) for the treatment of people with Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH)

The Committee will discuss an application for riociguat for people living with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) which is persistent following surgery, or surgery is not suitable.

Application for riociguat for Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension(external link)

Mepolizumab (Nucala) for people with COPD with an eosinophilic phenotype

The Committee will discuss an application for mepolizumab (Nucala) for people living with inadequately controlled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) associated with high levels of eosinophil cells.

Application for Mepolizumab (Nucala) for COPD with an eosinophilic phenotype(external link)

Anacaulase-bcdb (Nexobrid) for the treatment of people with heat burns

The Committee will discuss an application for anacaulase-bcdb for the treatment of thermal burns (deep partial or full thickness), as an alternative to surgical removal, for use within hospitals.

Application for anacaulase-bcdb for thermal burns(external link)

Risdiplam tablet (Evrysdi) for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

The Committee will discuss an application for risdiplam oral tablets for people living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy types 1-3, as an alternative to the oral liquid preparation.

Application for risdiplam oral tablet for Spinal Muscular Atrophy(external link)

Durvalumab (Imfinzi) for first line treatment of bladder cancer

The Committee will discuss an application for durvalumab for people living with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), for first line use in neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment

Application for durvalumab for first line neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment for muscle invasive bladder cancer(external link)

Emicizumab (Hemlibra) for people with Haemophilia A, moderate severity, severe bleeding phenotype

The Committee will discuss an application for emicizumab for people living with moderate severity haemophilia A, with a clinically severe bleeding phenotype

Application for Emicizumab for Haemophilia A, moderate severity, severe bleeding phenotype(external link)

Aflibercept (Eylea) 8mg pre-filled syringe for age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular oedema

The Committee will discuss an application for aflibercept (Eylea) 8mg pre-filled syringe, a new dosing presentation, for the treatment of visual impairment due to macular degeneration or diabetic macular oedema. Aflibercept 2mg presentation is already funded for these uses.

Application for aflibercept (Eylea) 8mg pre-filled syringe for age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular oedema(external link)