Aviation Appointments – CAA appoints new Chief Digital Officer

After a thorough recruitment process, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Toatelegese as Chief Digital Officer to its Executive Leadership Team.
Aaron will lead the Digital Transformation & Technology group.
Aaron is an experienced senior technology and operations leader with over 30 years’ experience spanning financial services and central government, with deep expertise in large-scale transformation, operating model redesign and crisis leadership. He has built his career working through complexity.
CAA Chief Executive and Director of Civil Aviation Kane Patena says Aaron brings a wealth of experience in digital and business transformation in a way that lifts culture, performance, productivity and value.
“Aaron brings a nice balance of private sector and public sector experience from his time in financial services to working in a core government agency across the public service,” says Mr Patena.
“His experience and approach will support CAA as we continue to deliver on our role as a modern, effective regulator.”
Aaron will join CAA on 25 May.