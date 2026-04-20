Aviation Appointments – CAA appoints new Chief Digital Officer

Source: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)

After a thorough recruitment process, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Toatelegese as Chief Digital Officer to its Executive Leadership Team.

Aaron will lead the Digital Transformation & Technology group.

Aaron is an experienced senior technology and operations leader with over 30 years’ experience spanning financial services and central government, with deep expertise in large-scale transformation, operating model redesign and crisis leadership. He has built his career working through complexity.

Aaron currently works at MBIE as Chief Technology & Security Officer. While there he was the ICT lead for the MIQ response and played a key leadership role in establishing and executing MBIE’s Digital Blueprint.