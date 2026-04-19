Why are people having less sex?

Source: Radio New Zealand

Gen Z’s lack of interest in sex has been shaped by “unfortunate side effects” of the #MeToo movement, skewed self-perception thanks to social media and exposure to pornography at a very young age, says neuroscientist and human sexuality expert Dr Debra Soh.

To young women serious about finding a partner, Soh’s advice is to get in the best possible place in terms of their mental and physical health and attitude toward dating. Her message to young men in the same boat is to cut anything that’s “demotivating” out of their lives – including porn.

“I know many young men probably think I’m nuts for saying this, but when you watch porn, you have an orgasm, and it will sedate you and take the edge off of your sexual frustration. Sexual frustration actually acts as a very potent motivator for men to not only seek out partners in real life, but also to want to attain status so that they can impress those partners,” Soh tells RNZ’s Afternoons .

Dr Debra Soh is a Canadian neuroscientist and human sexuality expert. Supplied