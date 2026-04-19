Do you taste words or hear colours? Here’s the neuroscience behind synaesthesia

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Have you ever tasted a word, or seen colours while listening to music?

If you have, you may be among the 1 percent to 4 percent of people who have a fascinating trait known as synaesthesia.

Synaesthesia is a neurological phenomenon where the activation of one sense, such as hearing, triggers the activation of another usually unrelated sense, such as sight. This means people with synaesthesia often experience additional sensations compared to the rest of us.

We don’t yet know exactly what causes synaesthesia. But scientists have come up with two main theories.

VICTOR HABBICK VISIONS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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