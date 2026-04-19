Wellington Phoenix miss A-League playoffs despite win

Source: Radio New Zealand

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The Wellington Phoenix men’s side won’t be playing in the A-League playoffs, despite winning their penultimate game of the season 2-1 against Western Sydney Wanderers in Christchurch.

Ifeanyi Eze and Kazuki Nagasawa scored goals in each half, both from Tim Payne crosses.

They needed to win the game to keep alive their hopes of making the top six, and while they achieved that, Melbourne City’s 3-2 win over Brisbane later on last night, eliminated the Phoenix, as they now sit four points off the pace with just one game remaining.

Despite that, the result continued a good run for the team under their interim head coach Chris Greenacre, who was rapt.

“We’re delighted with the win,” Greenacre told media post-match.

“We wanted to keep our dreams alive. We wanted to make sure the other teams have to work for it to take it from us. We had to take care of our business and we did that tonight.”

The Phoenix will return to Wellington for their last match of the season, against Macarthur FC, this coming Friday night.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand