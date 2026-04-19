Khan-Pereira punishes old club, as Warriors outlast Titans

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

New wing Alofiana Khan-Pereira had a try double for his new club against his old one, as NZ Warriors overcame Gold Coast Titans 28-20 at Auckland’s Go Media.

After ending an 11-year drought against Melbourne Storm last week, the Warriors backed up with clinical opening half that had them 22-0 up at the break.

Khan-Pereira, who made his club debut against the Storm, showed his tryscoring prowess with two in the left corner, while five-eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita and wing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak also crossed in the first 40 minutes.

The Warriors completed an incredible 95 percent of their sets (22/23) in that stanza, but the Titans did not fold after the restart. Centre Jojo Fifita had them on the board next, answered immediately by Warriors lock Erin Clark.

Gold Coast scored three tries in the final 20 minutes, two of them converted, but had left themselves too deep a hole to climb out of.

Warriors co-captain Mitch Barnett returned strongly from a broken thumb, while veteran second-rower Kurt Capewell logged 66 minutes in his comeback from a calf strain last month.

The result elevates them to second on the NRL table, two points behind Penrith Panthers and ahead of Wests Tigers on points differential.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand