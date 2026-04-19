Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders fall to Western Force in Perth

Source: Radio New Zealand

Liam Swiggs / RNZ

A dominant first-half performance from the Crusaders hasn’t been enough to see them home in their overnight Super Rugby clash against the Force in Perth.

The Force won 31-26, their fourth victory against the Crusaders in their history and their first win at home this year.

They ran down the defending champions superbly after trailing 19-nil at one stage, after George Bell, Leicester Fainga’anuka and Johnny McNicholl all scored tries in the first 22 minutes.

But once Harry Robertson crashed over for the first of his two tries for the Force just before halftime, the tide turned.

The hosts scored four more tries in the second, with former rugby league international Zac Lomax, on his starting debut, getting his first try in just his second appearance, while Dylan Pietsch, and 100 game veteran Harry Johnson-Holmes were also try scorers.

The win keeps the Force in the hunt for a playoff spot, while the defeat for the Crusaders was their fifth in nine games this season.

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Liam Swiggs / RNZ

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand