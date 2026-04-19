Live: State of local emergency declared for Ōhura, life-threatening flooding possible

Source: Radio New Zealand

Screengrab / MetService

A state of local emergency has been declared for the small town of Ōhura in the Ruapehu District due to heavy rain.

The National Emergency Management Agency is warning that life-threatening flooding is possible.

It is urging residents to prepare to evacuate from low-lying areas near Mangaroa Stream and other catchments.

A Civil Defence Centre is available at the Memorial Hall on Ngarimu Street.

Manawatū-Whanganui Emergency Management Group said it was responding to flooding across the region, caused by the heavy rain.

“We’ll know more once daylight allows us to assess the impacts, but roads will be closed.”

An emergency mobile alert was sent to the people of Ōhura early this morning, notifying them of the need to prepare to self-evacuate, it said.

“Six residents of Ōhura self-evacuated, with the Ōhura Memorial Hall opened as a Civil Defence Centre.”

The Ōhura River had hit very high levels, with stormwater and drainage systems reaching capacity, it said.

“River level modelling from Horizons Regional Council indicates flood protection assets will need to be deployed in Whanganui township.

“We’re asking everyone in the region to take care today, as more rain is forecast.”

It was reminding people not to not wait for official warnings if they saw rising water.

“Head for higher ground and stay away from floodwater.

“Remember, never try to walk, swim, drive through or play in floodwater.”

Warnings, watches in place

Elsewhere, emergency operations staff in Lower Hutt were monitoring river levels throughout the night after heavy rain battered the city on Saturday

An orange heavy rain warnings remains in place for Bay of Plenty east of the Whakatāne River from 6am to 4pm Sunday.

Heavy rain watches are in place from 6am to 8pm Sunday for Auckland south and west of Warkworth and for Gisborne north of Tokomaru Bay.

A rain watch is also in place for South of the Rakaia River, excluding Mackenzie Basin, from 7am to 1pm Sunday.

State Highway 58 in the Wellington Region, between Pāuatahanui and State Highway 2 interchange, was still closed.

While in the Manawatū-Whanganui Region – State Highway 3 from Mokau to Piopio, and State Highway 43 between Whangamōmona and Taumarunui, was also closed.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand