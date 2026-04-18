Spinning meats are far more than a 3am feed

Source: Radio New Zealand

In the half-century or so since Turkish immigrants brought the doner kebab to Aotearoa, the wrap filled with meat shaved off a vertical spit, salads and sauces has become a fast food staple, particularly late at night.

But there’s a lot more to spinning meats than 3am feeds.

“I don’t want to be rude about them,” says Ozan Ozturk, “but those cheaper, more like fast food, late night kebab places, some of them are using pre-made (meat), and that’s not the traditional way of doing it”.