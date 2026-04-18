How to tell if your dog is in pain (and what to do if they are)

Source: Radio New Zealand

Living with a pet, you might feel like you can almost read each other’s minds. You might even have experienced your pet responding to your emotional state. Animals seem to have impressive skills at detecting our state of health, too.

However, new research suggests that many dog owners are not skilled in recognising pain in their pets as they might like to think.

This could have significant consequences for the behaviour, health and welfare of our pets. So how can you recognise if your pet is in pain and what should you do if you think they are?

Paw lifting, reduced play and personality changes are some obvious signs a dog may be in pain, says Jacqueline Boyd. Nottingham Trent University