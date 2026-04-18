PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 18, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 18, 2026 – Full Text
Taicang Day in Munich: Celebrating 18 Years of Sino-German Industrial Innovation
April 17, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
MUNICH, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 April 2026 – The 18th edition of “Taicang Day” successfully convened at the BMW Welt Auditorium on April 16, marking nearly two decades of continuous economic and cultural exchange between the Chinese port city and Germany’s industrial heartland. The event attracted nearly 300 political and business leaders to explore new paths for bilateral collaboration. Since its inception in Stuttgart in 2008, “Taicang Day” has evolved from a simple investment briefing into a multi-dimensional platform integrating technology, education, and sports.
The event featured a distinguished lineup of speakers who shared their insights on deepening cooperation. Gudrun Weidmann, Director for Internationalization at the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs; Zhai Qian, Minister Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Germany; Chen Xiaodong, Deputy Director of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Commerce; Dr. Christian Scharpf, Deputy Mayor of Munich and Head of the Department of Labor and Economic Affairs, and Michaela Schenk, Chair of the Foreign Trade Committee of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Munich and Upper Bavaria, delivered opening remarks. The proceedings were moderated by Stefan Geiger, Chairman of the China-Western Bavaria Business and Cultural Association.
Chen Gao, Secretary of the CPC Taicang Municipal Committee, delivered a keynote address titled “Green, Innovation, and Integration: Establishing a Model for Sino-German Cooperation.” In his speech, Chen drew a poetic parallel between Munich and Taicang’s home region of Suzhou, describing both as paragons of the perfect fusion between tradition and modernity where cutting-edge technology and modern industry coexist harmoniously with rich cultural heritage.
Reflecting on 33 years of deep engagement with Germany, Chen emphasized that Taicang’s bilateral cooperation has reached a historic turning point, transitioning from merely attracting foreign capital to fostering two-way investment, and from industrial supply-chain support to the co-creation of a complete industrial ecosystem. The Secretary highlighted three flagship Taicang projects recently included in the official achievement list of the high-level Sino-German summit—the Schaeffler Humanoid Robot Digital Factory, the Sino-German Taicang Zero-Carbon Park, and the Taicang Rhine-Neckar Innovation Center. These milestones vividly demonstrate Taicang’s momentum in pivoting toward green transformation, collaborative innovation, and deep bilateral integration. Taicang’s strategy remains built on the philosophy of long-termism, with Chen reaffirming the city’s dedication to optimizing a market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized business environment while reinforcing its brand identity as a “home away from home” for German community.
Following these addresses, the event yielded several milestone agreements aimed at facilitating practical cooperation, including the official inauguration of the VDE China representative office in Taicang and the signing of a new batch of German scientific innovation projects. To further support the internationalization of local firms, the Taicang Enterprise Overseas Service Center was officially unveiled, alongside a dedicated matchmaking session for Chinese companies expanding into global markets. Furthermore, State Grid Taicang Power Supply Company presented its latest initiatives in Green Compliance and Environmental Sustainability, a presentation that received widespread acclaim for aligning industrial power solutions with international ESG standards.
Taicang’s strategic appeal is rooted in its premier location adjacent to Shanghai and its world-class infrastructure. Situated within a 30-minute commuting radius of central Shanghai, the city offers rapid access to Hongqiao Airport in 20 minutes and Pudong International Airport in just over an hour. Its maritime gateway, the Port of Taicang, features a 12.5-meter deep-water channel and ranks 8th in China and 20th globally, with an annual throughput exceeding 10 million TEUs. This logistics network supports a robust industrial ecosystem of over 5,000 enterprises, where 70% of vehicle components can be sourced locally.
Widely recognized as the “Home of German Enterprises” in China, Taicang now hosts over 560 German firms, including 60 “hidden champion” companies. This specialized cluster represents more than 10% of all German manufacturing enterprises in China. The city’s collaborative success is further evidenced by projects mentioned above in Chen Gao’s speech such as the Schaeffler Humanoid Robot Digital Factory and the Sino-German Taicang Zero-Carbon Park, and the Taicang Rhine-Neckar Innovation Center, all of which were included in the official achievement list of the German Chancellor’s visit to China.
To support its growing international community, Taicang has developed a sophisticated service ecosystem. The city’s Foreigner Service Center integrates 73 specialized services, supported by the “Hi Taicang” card which provides foreign residents with enhanced convenience in healthcare, education, and transportation. Complemented by cultural landmarks like the Rothenburg-themed street and authentic German bakeries, Taicang has created an environment where international partners can truly root themselves for long-term success.
Hashtag: #TIZ
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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NZ-AU: LHM Guidance Revision – Increase FY2026 Production Range
April 17, 2026
Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)
PERTH, Australia, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN, TSX:PDN, OTCQX:PALAF) (“Paladin” or the “Company”) provides an operations and guidance update for the Langer Heinrich Mine (LHM) in advance of its March 2026 Quarterly Report, which is scheduled for release on 22 April 2026.
The LHM ramp-up and transition to full mining operations has progressed well during the first nine months of FY2026. The combination of successful mobilisation of the mining fleet, improved feed grade and high recovery rates from the processing plant have resulted in year-to-date FY2026 production of 3.6Mlb U3O8.
As a result of the strong performance in the first nine months of FY2026, Paladin has revised its FY2026 guidance as follows:
|LHM FY2026 Guidance Update (100%1)
|FY20262
|Revised Guidance
|U3O8 Produced
|Mlb
|4.0 – 4.4
|4.5 – 4.8
|U3O8 Sold
|Mlb
|3.8 – 4.2
|No change
|Cost of Production3
|US$/lb
|44 – 48
|No change
|Capital & Exploration Expenditure4
|US$M
|26 – 32
|15 – 17
LHM recorded 3.0Mlb U3O8 in sales in the first nine months of FY2026. Full year sales guidance remains unchanged.
Cost of production is expected to materially align with previous guidance pending the duration of the current conflict in the Middle East and any further associated impacts on forecast cost.
The capital and exploration expenditure guidance range has been reduced to US$15M to US$17M (previously US$26M – US$32M) due to reprioritisation and deferral of capital and exploration expenditure.
The revised guidance is based on current operating conditions and assumptions and may be impacted by disruptions arising from current geopolitical events. Paladin is closely monitoring the potential impact of these events.
Paladin continues to expect LHM to transition to full mining and processing plant operations by the end of FY2026.
The following results were achieved in the first nine months of FY2026:
|Langer Heinrich Mine (100%1)
|Q3
FY2026
|Q2
FY2026
|Q1
FY2026
|YTD
FY2026
|U3O8Produced
|Mlb
|1.29
|1.23
|1.07
|3.59
|U3O8Sold5
|Mlb
|1.03
|1.43
|0.53
|3.00
|Average Realised Price6
|US$/lb
|68.3
|71.8
|67.4
|69.8
|Cost of Production3
|US$/lb
|40.3
|39.7
|41.6
|40.4
|Capital and Exploration Expenditure4
|US$M
|3.4
|2.4
|1.1
|7.0
The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, at 11.00am AEST7 (Tuesday, 21 April 2026, at 9.00pm EDT8), following the release of its March 2026 Quarterly Report. To participate in the live teleconference, please register at the link below:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10054216-fmpl36.html
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Paladin Energy Ltd.
Contacts
Forward-looking statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Australian securities laws and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to in this document as forward-looking statements). All statements in this document, other than statements of historical or present facts, are forward-looking statements and generally may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate”, “expect”, “likely”, “propose”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, “could”, “may”, “believe”, “forecast”, “estimate”, “target”, “outlook”, “guidance” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Paladin’s expectations for FY2026.
Forward-looking statements involve subjective judgment and analysis and are subject to significant uncertainties, risks and contingencies including those risk factors associated with the mining industry, many of which are outside the control of, change without notice, and may be unknown to Paladin. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to liabilities inherent in mine development and production, geological, mining and processing technical problems, the inability to obtain any additional mine licenses, permits and other regulatory approvals required in connection with mining and third party processing operations, competition for amongst other things, capital, acquisition of reserves, undeveloped lands and skilled personnel, incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions, changes in commodity prices and exchange rates, currency and interest fluctuations, various events which could disrupt operations and/or the transportation of mineral products, including labour stoppages and severe weather conditions, rising energy costs, inflationary pressures, the demand for and availability of transportation services, the ability to secure adequate financing and management’s ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing factors and risks. Readers are also referred to the risks and uncertainties referred to in the Company’s 2025 Annual Report and Paladin’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended 30 June 2025, each released on 28 August 2025 and in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended 30 June 2025 released on 15 September 2025.
Although at the date of this document, Paladin believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements due to a range of factors including (without limitation) fluctuations in commodity prices and exchange rates, exploitation and exploration successes, permitting and development issues, political risks including the impact of political instability on economic activity and uranium supply and demand, Indigenous Nations engagement, climate risk, operating hazards, natural disasters, severe storms and other adverse weather conditions, shortages of skilled labour and construction materials, equipment and supplies, energy costs, inflation, regulatory concerns, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions and risk factors associated with the uranium industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate.
Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and should rely on their own independent enquiries, investigations and advice regarding information contained in this document. Any reliance by a reader on the information contained in this document is wholly at the reader’s own risk. The forward-looking statements in this document relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made. Paladin does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No representation, warranty, guarantee or assurance (express or implied) is made, or will be made, that any forward-looking statements will be achieved or will prove to be correct. Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, Paladin, its officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaim any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this document and exclude all liability whatsoever (including negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this document or any error or omission therefrom. Except as required by law or regulation, Paladin accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this document or any other information made available to a person, nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information.
Non-IFRS financial information
Paladin uses certain financial measures that are considered “non-IFRS financial information” within the meaning of Australian securities laws and/or “non-GAAP financial measures” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to in this announcement as Non-IFRS Measures) to supplement analysis of its financial and operating performance. These Non-IFRS Measures do not have a standardised meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.
The Company believes these measures provide additional insight into its financial results and operational performance and are useful to investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in understanding and evaluating the Company’s historical and future operating performance. However, they should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any Non-IFRS Measures. The Non-IFRS Measures used in this announcement are described below.
Average Realised Price
Average Realised Price (US$/lb U₃O₈) is a Non-IFRS Measure that represents the average revenue received per pound of uranium sold during a given period. It is calculated by dividing total revenue from U₃O₈ sales (before royalties and after any applicable discounts) by the total volume of U₃O₈ pounds sold. This measure provides insight into the actual pricing achieved under the Company’s uranium sales contracts and spot sales during the reporting period, taking into account the mix of base-escalated, fixed-price and market-related pricing mechanisms within contracts. The Company uses Average Realised Price to assess revenue performance relative to market prices, contractual pricing structures, and production costs. It is also a key measure used by investors and analysts to evaluate price exposure, contract performance, and profitability potential.
It is important to note that Average Realised Price is distinct from both the spot market price and the term market price for uranium, and it may vary significantly from quarter to quarter based on timing of deliveries, customer contract structures, and the prevailing market environment.
Revenue from the sale of U3O8 is reported in the Company’s financial statements under IFRS. The Average Realised Price is derived directly from statutory revenue figures and disclosed sales volumes.
Cost of Production
The Cost of Production per pound is a unit cost measure that indicates the average production cost per pound of U₃O₈ produced, and is calculated as:
Cost of Production per lb = Cost of Production ÷ U₃O₈ Pounds Produced
Cost of Production is calculated as the total direct production expenditures incurred during the period (including mining, stockpile rehandling, processing, site maintenance, and mine-level administrative costs), excluding costs such as cost of ore stockpiled, deferred stripping costs, depreciation and amortisation, general and administration costs, royalties, exploration expenses, sustaining capital and the impacts of any inventory impairments or impairment reversals. This measure helps users assess Paladin’s operating efficiency.
The Cost of Production per pound is a Non-IFRS Measure that is widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark of operational efficiency and cost competitiveness. Paladin’s Cost of Production metric is calculated as the total direct production expenditures as defined above (in US dollars) incurred during the period, divided by the volume of U₃O₈ pounds produced in the same period. Management uses Cost of Production per pound to track progress of operational performance, to assess profitability at various uranium price points, and to identify trends in operating costs. It is also a key metric for investors and analysts to evaluate how efficiently the Company is producing uranium, independent of depreciation and accounting adjustments.
This measure allows stakeholders to monitor trends in direct production costs and to assess the Company’s operating breakeven threshold relative to uranium market prices. Investors are cautioned that our Cost of Production metric may not be comparable with similarly titled “C1 cash cost” metrics of other uranium producers, as there can be differences in methodology (e.g., treatment of royalties or certain site costs). Paladin’s Cost of Production figure as defined above, focuses strictly on the on-site cost to produce uranium concentrate in the current period. All figures are in US$/lb U₃O₈.
Notes
1 Paladin has a 75% interest in the LHM
2 Refer to Stock Exchange announcement entitled “Langer Heinrich Mine FY2026 Guidance” dated 23 July 2025
3 Cost of Production is a Non-IFRS Measure. See “Non-IFRS financial information” for more information
4 Capital and Exploration Expenditure does not include capitalised stripping costs
5 September quarter sales include 85,000lb loan material delivered under existing contracts. Total material loans outstanding amounted to 450,000lb at the quarter end. March quarter sales include a further 130,000lb sourced through a purchase & sale back arrangement and 155,000lb through product swap. These arrangements were entered to meet customer deliveries during the quarter due to a shipping delay and have been closed out subsequent to quarter end.
6 Average Realised Price is a Non-IFRS Measure. See “Non-IFRS financial information” for more information
7 AEST: Australian Eastern Standard Time (Sydney)
8 EDT: Eastern Daylight Time (Toronto time)
– Published by The MIL Network
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Appointments – Watkins joins BusinessNZ as Director of Communications
April 16, 2026
Source: BusinessNZ
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Asian Sports and Leisure Online Exhibition 2026: Connecting Global Buyers with the Future of Sports and Leisure
April 16, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 April 2026 – The Asian Sports and Leisure Online Exhibition 2026 (ASLE 2026) will officially open on April 16, 2026, offering global buyers a one-stop sourcing platform to connect with verified Asian suppliers across the sports, fitness, and leisure industries. Running until August 31, 2026, the exhibition adopts a hybrid online and offline integration model, providing nearly five months of continuous sourcing opportunities and business engagement.
The exhibition focuses on connecting Asian suppliers with global importers and exporters, streamlining cross-border procurement processes, enhancing supply-demand matching efficiency, and enabling businesses to expand into international markets more effectively.
Since its debut in 2022, ASLE, co-organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com), has consistently attracted high-quality international buyers. With strong performance in precise matchmaking, inquiry conversion, and actual order generation, it has become one of Asia’s most representative online B2B trade exhibitions.
Global Exhibition Synergy and Expanded Scale
The 2026 edition will feature a significant scale upgrade and run concurrently with several leading international exhibitions, including the FIBO Germany International Fitness and Wellness Expo, Techtextil Frankfurt, the Outdoor Retailer and Outdoor Design and Innovation Expo in the USA, ISPO USA, and the India International Sports Goods Expo.
By aligning with global exhibition schedules and integrating cross-platform resources, ASLE 2026 consolidates international buyer traffic and enables procurement professionals to efficiently complete supplier selection, product comparison, and sourcing decisions. This approach significantly shortens decision-making cycles and improves procurement accuracy.
Centered on high-efficiency matching, targeted traffic, and conversion-driven results, the exhibition establishes a comprehensive B2B business connection ecosystem. It enhances exhibitors’ global exposure, improves inquiry quality, and effectively drives order conversion and market expansion.
Showcasing Verified Suppliers and Diverse Product Categories
ASLE 2026 will feature a strong lineup of leading Asian manufacturers, demonstrating the depth and innovation of the region’s sports and leisure industry. Participating companies include JIH KAO ENTERPRISE, FLYWELL INTERNATIONAL, YI CHI HSIUNG, and HSIN HAO HEALTH MATERIALS.
These suppliers will showcase a wide range of products, including fitness equipment, sports gear, functional textiles, outdoor and camping products, and health-related solutions, providing buyers with diverse sourcing options across multiple categories.
ASLE 2026 highlights core sports categories such as Sports and Game Equipment, Sport Ball Equipment and Gear, Fitness and Body Building, Skateboarding and Skating Equipment, and Water Sports Equipment and Supply. The exhibition also features sports accessories, sportswear, and technical textiles, as well as lifestyle segments including Outdoor and Camping Recreation, Sporting and Travel Goods, and Indoor Games and Leisure. Health and Wellness and health food products further extend the exhibition’s cross-industry integration.
By integrating technological innovation with practical applications, ASLE 2026 provides a high-efficiency B2B sourcing environment that enables global buyers and industry partners to expand markets, accelerate procurement decisions, and establish long-term business relationships.
Digital Features Enhancing Efficient Sourcing
The Asian Sports and Leisure Online Exhibition 2026 introduces a range of advanced digital features, including dedicated exhibitor pages, e-catalogs, and integrated online exhibition interfaces. Fully integrated with the TradeAsia platform, these tools significantly enhance supplier visibility and maximize sourcing efficiency.
In addition, the exhibition incorporates an efficient business matching mechanism, enabling buyers to quickly identify suitable suppliers based on their sourcing needs. International buyers can access the exhibition anytime, explore detailed supplier information, and utilize online inquiry functions to accelerate procurement decision-making.
This hybrid model effectively eliminates time and geographical barriers while delivering a cost-efficient and results-driven global sourcing experience.
Start Sourcing Now
Explore suppliers, discover products, and send inquiries directly through the official exhibition platform:
https://www.e-tradeasia.com/online-show/44/Asian-Sports-and-Leisure-Online-Exhibition-2026.html
Hashtag: #TradeAsia
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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Mount landslide aftermath: Residents feel shut out of recovery decisions
April 17, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A Mount Maunganui leader has accused the city council of excluding residents from plans to fix and reopen Mauao.
Mount Maunganui Ratepayers, Residents and Retailers Association president Michael O’Neill believed the council had “shut the doors to us as locals”.
He said a protest was possible unless things improved.
His comments come as widespread pressure mounted for more information, engagement and involvement.
This included a petition asking the council to establish a community panel of 11 Tauranga residents to discuss ways to safely and sustainably reopen Mauao. The petition so far had more than 2400 signatures.
The local business association also said council engagement had been limited and fragmented, with little collaboration and information, despite the organisation’s offers to help.
Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford said the community needed clarity on the next steps.
The council said a timeframe for its plan has not yet been confirmed. Decisions on timing would be made after assessments and approvals.
The restoration would be staged and include detailed assessments, remediation works, and safety checks, with cultural values guiding all decisions.
A landslide from Mauao killed six people at the Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park and damaged the Mount Hot Pools on January 22.
The storm also brought down more than 40 slips on the 232m mountain’s walking tracks. More than a million people use these tracks each year.
Mauao, the holiday park, pools, and nearby Mount Lifeguard Service Building and Pilot Bay boat ramp remain closed.
Tauranga Mayor Mahe Drysdale told Local Democracy Reporting in February the council was discussing a rehabilitation plan and would reveal it to the public in several months.
Community feels shut out
However, O’Neill, of the ratepayers, residents and retailers association, said the community felt shut out of discussions about reopening Mauao.
“[The] council has shut the doors to us as locals,” he told Local Democracy Reporting.
“Mauao is the heart and soul of everyone who lives in the Mount.”
He said locals got fed up waiting for the council to make a plan after a 2019 slip damaged the base track and did not appreciate the estimated cost of nearly $7m.
“There’s a sense of council stuffing around again and spending money unwisely.”
Petition launched
An online petition asking the council to establish a community panel of 11 residents to discuss ways to safely and sustainably reopen Mauao and its surroundings to the public has more than 2400 signatures.
Petitioner Barry Scott said on the petition page the council’s landslide review had begun.
However, there was no suggestion in the review’s terms of reference that the community would be allowed to take part, he said.
He told Local Democracy Reporting this was a “matter of huge importance that we involve the community.”
“I’m proposing that we have a body made up of a dozen or so locals.
“The panel itself won’t make any decisions. The panel would be an influencing body.”
Scott was to speak in the public forum at the council’s April 21 meeting. This would be when the petition closes.
Recovery ‘in limbo’
Mount Maunganui Business Association chairperson Jo Veale said engagement with the council had been limited and fragmented.
There had been little collaboration, despite the association’s offers to help, she said.
She said the council told the association it was working on a transition-to-recovery plan. This would outline what needed to be done.
She had not yet seen the plan.
Veale said businesses were without direction, and frustration was rising.
People felt the recovery was “in limbo”.
“Everyone is waiting for that document so that we can spring into action.
“We can’t do anything until we see what they’re going to do.”
On Tuesday, they were told the document was “very close”, and Veale understood the council planned a meeting for Mount businesses on April 20 to provide a full update. However, the meeting’s purpose or outcomes were unclear to her.
Association business improvement manager Jay Banner said the council had been meeting every two weeks with the organisation.
He said the council had “not had a lot of information” to share.
The association had provided the council with data that showed spending was down compared to other areas.
However, “Mounties” were fiercely loyal and continued to shop local. The town centre was still vibrant, and hospitality was going strong.
‘Need some clarity’
Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford said many people were asking what the future looked like, what timeframes there were, and when Mauao would be safe to reopen.
“I think we need some clarity from the council on what the next step forward looks like.”
Rutherford acknowledged the tragedy, but said keeping Mauao closed was not the only way to be respectful of the loss of life.
“I’m sure there’ll be future discussions around a memorial and things like that.”
He said businesses wanted clarity about the future.
Rutherford said the council needed to front up and tell the community about timeframes, especially for the surf club, campground and hot pools.
Summit access prioritised
Tauranga City Council said in a statement that a timeframe for its plan had not yet been confirmed and decisions on timing would be made once assessments were complete and approvals were in place.
“Supporting local businesses is one of our priorities, and work is currently underway to develop a business support session to provide an update directly to businesses.”
The restoration would be staged and include detailed assessments, remediation works, and safety checks, with cultural values guiding all decisions.
“The summit tracks generally have smaller, more contained areas of damage.
“The base track, Te Ara Tūtanga, has significantly larger slips, large fallen trees and more complex ground conditions, which makes repairs more challenging and time-consuming.”
The council confirmed it would prioritise restoring the summit track access, subject to safety, cultural, and technical approvals.
“No final decision has been made yet on which specific summit tracks will reopen.”
A Quantitative Landslide Risk Assessment had been initiated for the area surrounding the holiday park, hot pools and lifeguard building to understand ongoing risk and possible mitigations to inform decision making.
Pilot Bay boat ramp remained closed as it sat within a landslide run-out zone.
Four buildings had red placards and 11 were yellow-placarded.
Landslide and infrastructure assessments were ongoing, including further modelling at the Mangatawa Reservoir.
The council said a Tauranga Recovery Plan was being developed, and regular updates would continue with financial and activation support being explored for impacted businesses.
The Tauranga Mayoral Relief Fund remained open to support affected individuals and businesses.
LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Papatoetoe’s Indian community vents anger over growing anti-Indian sentiment
April 17, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Papatoetoe’s Indian community has voiced frustration at what appears to be growing anti-Indian sentiment in Auckland at a public meeting on Friday.
The meeting was held following the discovery in Auckland of two separate incidents of graffiti inciting violence against the Indian community.
About 50 people attended the meeting organised by the Papatoetoe Ōtara Action Team, including police, politicians and members of the local Indian community.
The first piece of anti-Indian graffiti was discovered on Saturday near Papatoetoe Central School.
Police have arrested a 61-year-old Papatoetoe man on charges related to the incident on Thursday.
The accused appeared in the Manukau District Court facing two charges of intentional damage to a footpath, each carrying a maximum penalty of three months in prison or a $2000 fine.
The man also faces a charge of behaving offensively in a public place, which carries a maximum $1000 fine. He has been released on bail.
An identical message was also found inside a public toilet on Campbell Road in Royal Oak.
Jaspreet Kandhari, general secretary of the NZ Indian Business Association, said he was disturbed by the incident but also what he described as something reflecting a deeper undercurrent in society.
“Recently, I attended an event where a study on migrant and ethnic groups and their contribution was launched,” Kandhari said.
“One alarming trend was that many New Zealanders still do not like to see New Zealand as a diverse, migrant country.”
Kandhari said such attitudes were concerning – particularly for diverse communities.
Navtej Randhawa, who has lived in Papatoetoe for 25 years, said the community needed to step up, look inwards and help build bridges.
“Yes, there is hate, there is discrimination and there are racial issues,” Randhawa said.
“As a fourth-generation member of this community, I can say some of this feels worse.”
He said the community needed to be part of the solution.
“What are we doing to be part of the solution and help build a better society?” he asked.
“For me, one word stands out: volunteer. Contribute to the wider good of the community and you will see better outcomes.”
Fellow South Auckland resident Narinder Veer Singh raised concerns about the role of social media played in spreading hate and questioned whether authorities had plans in place to address those challenges.
Naveed Hamid, chair of the Pakistan New Zealand Business Council, said ethnic communities needed to come together to push back against hate and racism.
He said migrant communities made a significant contribution to New Zealand’s economy.
“As a migrant community we are contributing around $60 billion to the New Zealand economy, which is not a small amount in a year,” he said.
Kushma Nair, a Papatoetoe subdivision local board elect, questioned why some groups were allowed to spread hate and anti-Indian rhetoric under the guise of free speech.
Manurewa Local Board member Marshal Walia also raised concerns about increasing reports of bullying and racism faced by members of the Indian community in South Auckland.
“We have attended many similar meetings, but my question is what are you going to do about these issues, and what are you going to tell those who are nervous about sending their children to school on Monday?” he asked.
Speaking at the meeting, Counties Manukau West area commander Dave Christoffersen said he understood the concerns that were raised.
“I feel your hurt and your fear as a result,” he said.
“This was an appalling act that has no place in our community. Police take these matters seriously and we prioritise them, as was the case in this instance. As soon as it was escalated to me, an investigator was assigned straight away.”
Christoffersen said school community police officers would be present on Monday to help reassure parents, staff and students.
“We felt that was the best police response when school returns,” he said.
“If parents, staff or students have any questions, they will see officers they are familiar with because they are already part of that school community.”
Panmure-Ōtāhuhu MP Jenny Salesa, Labour’s spokesperson for ethnic communities, said she hoped people across New Zealand would come together in support.
“It is not okay,” she said. “It is unacceptable to have this kind of hateful crime.”
Salesa said she had spoken at length with Papatoetoe Central School principal Raj Dullabh.
“He was really worried about his students. … He said 78 percent of his students are from the Indian community,” she said.
ACT MP Parmjeet Parmar urged individuals to call out anti-Indian sentiment whenever they encountered it.
“It’s very important that people don’t decide to stay quiet,” Parmar said.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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PSA calls Ombudsman to mediation following move to disestablish jobs and outsource financial functions
April 17, 2026
Source: PSA
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Public asked if council should borrow to help pay for Picton ferry redevelopment
April 16, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Marlborough locals are being asked if they should pay Port Marlborough’s $110 million share of the Picton ferry redevelopment.
The work in Picton is estimated to cost $531m and is part of the $1.867 billion Cook Strait Ferry Replacement Programme.
The Marlborough District Council is proposing to borrow the money from the Local Government Funding Agency, with Port Marlborough to repay the loan in full, including interest, while also paying its annual dividend to the council.
The council previously agreed to borrow money from the Local Government Funding Agency on the port’s behalf to go towards the iReX upgrades, which has since been canned.
Marlborough Mayor Nadine Tayor said the community had fought for many years to keep the ferries in Picton, and Port Marlborough had successfully negotiated a 60-year commercial agreement to cement Picton’s role in the Cook Strait crossing.
“We have been here before of course, with public consultation in 2021/2022 to finance Port Marlborough’s contribution towards the previous ferry redevelopment programme. Since then, the government stopped the previous programme to replace the ageing Interislander fleet and progressed a revised approach, including different vessels and a new ownership model for infrastructure assets at Port Marlborough.
“Under the Local Government Act, Council is required to consult the public once again. This consultation proposal is for council to borrow the same $110 million through the Local Government Funding Agency at a favourable rate, to on-lend to Port Marlborough to pay for its share of the ferry infrastructure.”
Taylor said the port’s business plan had been through a rigourous governance process.
“The financial principles and risk mitigations have been considered and approved by the boards of Port Marlborough and MDC Holdings, both of which have independent directors. The proposal has also been endorsed by councillors.”
She encouraged everyone with an interest in the project to read the statement of proposal document carefully, to attend one of the public meetings and to make a submission.
Public information meetings are being held on 13 May at the Port Marlborough Pavilion (1-3pm and 6-8pm) and at Lansdowne Hub, Blenheim on 14 May (6-8pm).
Submissions open tomorrow and close on 19 May and submitters can also choose to speak at hearings scheduled for 20 and 21 May, with a final decision to be made at council meeting on 26 May.
To make a submission, go to the online form at https://links.marlborough.govt.nz/haveyoursay
Queries can be emailed to portconsultation@marlborough.govt.nz
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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EQS Asia’s Newswire Service to Support Cross-Border News Distribution for Corporate Clients
April 17, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
HONG KONG SAR – EQS Newswire – 17 April 2026 – EQS Asia today shared how its EQS Newswire service helps companies send corporate news to media and key audiences in other countries.
As more companies grow into overseas markets, their communications teams need to work with different media, audiences, and channels in each region.
Companies that communicate across borders often face these challenges:
- Getting noticed by media in new and unfamiliar markets.
- Making sure news reaches the right investors, media, partners, and decision-makers.
- Adapting content for local languages and market needs.
To address these challenges, EQS Asia offers EQS Newswire — a service that helps companies send announcements or news to international financial and business media, as well as professional information platforms.
It delivers corporate news through the channels that international financial and business audiences use most.
1. International Media Distribution
EQS Newswire sends news to major international financial and business media, including the Financial Times and Reuters.
This helps companies build trust and raise awareness for their news in overseas markets.
2. Financial Information Platform Access
News can also appear on professional platforms such as Bloomberg, Dow Jones, and Refinitiv Eikon.
This puts company news in front of fund managers, analysts, traders, and other professionals who use these systems daily.
3. Multi-Market Coverage and Localized Distribution
The service covers major global markets including Europe, North America, Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Companies can choose to send news to a specific region or a single country and can also distribute in local languages to reach audiences more effectively.
EQS Asia believes this service helps companies communicate more effectively across borders and become more visible in international markets.
https://www.eqs.com/zh-hans/ir-services/newswire/
Hashtag: #EQS
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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Fletcher Building says third quarter sales improving but outlook uncertain
April 16, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Construction company Fletcher Building says third quarter sales are improving, though the outlook is less certain as conflict in the Middle East sees costs rise and supply chain risks increase.
“As was the case in prior quarters, trading conditions remained competitive, with ongoing margin pressure and compression continuing across business units and most notably in the Distribution division, Firth and the Steel business units,” Fletcher chief executive Andrew Reding said, adding the third quarter ended in March largely reflected the period before the war in Iran.
Since then, he said the plastic and resins Iplex business, as well as its urea-based businesses Laminex and insulation products, were being directly affected by cost increases.
He said fuel remained a material cost driver, with diesel representing the majority of consumption across the group.
“While the price increases to date are significant, the impacts are being partly mitigated through bulk purchasing, hedging and pass-through pricing mechanisms,” the update says.
“The group consumes nearly 36 million litres of fuel annually, with diesel accounting for 94 percent of total usage.
The Heavy Building Materials division accounted for more than half of the total consumption, with Construction division accounting for nearly a third.
It says price increases across divisions ranged from a modest 1- to 5 percent, while Plastics saw significant prices increase of up to 36 percent, which included fuel-linked surcharges.
While pressure from staff had been so far limited, there had been increased feedback from people wanting to work from home, as fuel-driven commuter costs cut more deeply into household budgets.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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