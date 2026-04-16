Appointments – Watkins joins BusinessNZ as Director of Communications

Source: BusinessNZ



BusinessNZ has announced the appointment of Tracy Watkins, one of New Zealand’s most experienced and respected media operators, as its new Director of Communications.

Watkins joins BusinessNZ from Stuff Group, where she has been the Editor of The Post since 2023 and Editor of The Sunday Star-Times since 2019, and where she led the launch of The Post as a national news subscriber website, helping build it from the ground up.

Throughout her career, Watkins has been a force in New Zealand journalism.

Before editing The Post and Sunday Star-Times, she was Political Editor for Stuff Group and The Dominion Post from 2005-2019, and a long-standing reporter in the Parliamentary Press Gallery starting in 1997. She has won and been nominated for numerous media honours, and has been a Jefferson Fellow and an industry member of the New Zealand Media Council. In 2024, she was named Editorial Leader of the Year.

She says that after 40 years in daily journalism, the opportunity to champion the business sector was the perfect next challenge.

“It felt like the right time for a change. With the economy front and centre, the voice of business has never been more important.

“Being election year, there is no more critical time to ensure the business perspective is heard, and I am looking forward to taking on that challenge.

“A huge part of the attraction was working with BusinessNZ CEO Katherine Rich, who I have admired since her time in Parliament-she was a courageous MP, and I have huge respect for her.”

Katherine Rich welcomes Tracy’s appointment.

“Tracy is a heavyweight in the New Zealand media landscape, renowned for her sharp political insight and leadership. Her experience will be invaluable in developing our communications strategy as we advocate for a competitive and sustainable business and economic environment.

“We are thrilled to have someone of her calibre joining our team.”

Watkins steps into the role in July.