NRL: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck bolsters NZ Warriors backline with surprise return to centre

Source: Radio New Zealand

AAP / Photosport

NRL: NZ Warriors v Gold Coast Titans

Kickoff 5pm, Saturday, 18 April

Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Live blog updates on RNZ website

Turns out Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was just waiting to be asked to move back into the NZ Warriors centres – and all that took was for his coach to find a suitable replacement on the wing.

Twenty-four hours before the Warriors took on Melbourne Storm, determined to reverse overwhelming recent history, Andrew Webster pulled another of his late swifties to cover key midfield absences, shifting Tuivasa-Sheck into the spot where he met mixed success two years ago.

The selection proved inspirational, with the former club captain and Dally M Medal winner scoring his first try of the season and, defensively, producing the defining moment of a 38-14 win that snapped an 11-year drought against the perennial championship contenders.

Tuivasa-Sheck’s ideal position in the Warriors line-up has been a constant source of debate over the years. Most would agree it’s fullback, but the club is already well served at the back by Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Taine Tuaupiki.

The former Dally M Wing of the Year played well enough there last year to win his fourth Simon Mannering Medal as Warriors Player of the Year.

After returning from his two-year rugby hiatus, Tuivasa-Sheck tried to convert to the midfield, where he had played for the All Blacks, and while his form was tainted by a largely unfruitful 2024 campaign, there were times last season when placing him there seemed the obvious solution to a major headache for Webster.

With specialists Rocco Berry and Ali Leiataua both plagued by injury, he rotated seven different players through the centre positions, desperately searching for a combination that stuck – but none of them were RTS.

AAP / Photosport

“I think, last year, we didn’t want to fix one hole in the boat and then make another hole bigger,” Webster reflected. “You’d have to go through every scenario why we didn’t, but there were times we were close.”

While centre was troublesome, Webster also lacked depth out wide, where Tuaupiki, who had never previously played there, was the next best option.

“The thing with Roge, when he plays wing, he gets so many kick returns,” Webster said. “It’s as close as he gets to being fullback, where he can return well and link up with people… his workrate.

“You get more carries on wing than you do at centre, so we were really mindful that we didn’t want to take him away from that.”

During the off-season, the Warriors picked up former NRL tryscoring champion Alofiana Khan-Pereira from Gold Coast Titans and many assumed he would replace Dallin Watene-Zelezniak on the right, where the defensive edge was struggling for cohesion.

Last week, Webster saw another possibility.

“I think the main reason [Tuivasa-Sheck] played centre… obviously Rocco’s out, Charnze wasn’t available, Adam [Pompey] was suspended, but the real reason was Lofi’s been knocking on the door and he’s a left winger, so it was a great time to move Roge.

“I just asked him, ‘Are you keen?’ and he said, ‘Of course I am’. He did what the team needed and did a great job.”

During a brutal passage of play that saw the Warriors inflict big tackle after big tackle on their rivals, none was bigger than Tuivasa-Sheck driving Storm winger Will Warbrick into touch a metre out from the corner flag.

“Some trysaving tackles, his connection and energy… just what he brought to the team,” Webster marvelled. “As experienced as he is, it’s not easy to change positions all the time, but he did a great job.”

NRL Photos

Ironically, former sevens star Warbrick looms as Tuivasa-Sheck’s replacement at Mt Smart, when the veteran leaves for Wakefield Trinity next season.

Meanwhile, Webster has retained the Tuivasa-Sheck/Khan-Pereira combination against the Titans on Saturday and now faces selection dilemmas all over his backline.

With Tanah Boyd, Chanel Harris-Tavita and Luke Metcalf already battling for two halves positions, and Nicoll-Klokstad and Tuaupiki contesting the No.1 jersey, Tuivasa-Sheck’s flexibility creates a logjam at centre or wing, when everyone is fit and healthy.

Leiataua is growing into his first-grade role, Nicoll-Klokstad is back from a neck injury on the interchange bench this week and Pompey has another week of dangerous contact suspension to serve, as Berry nears a return from his off-season shoulder surgery.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand