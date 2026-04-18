Milestones not the motivation for 70 year old record breaker

Source: Radio New Zealand

supplied / Michele Allison

Michele Allison continues to etch her name in the record books, but it’s not the milestones that keep her going.

The 70-year-old Wellingtonian has competed in most long distance running and multi-discipline events in the country and many overseas, adding another best time at last weekend’s Christchurch marathon.

Her time of 3:56:40 broke the national women’s 70-74 age group record – the sixth running record she has set in the last five months.

Since turning 70 in October Allison has set new national marks in the mile, 5000m, 10000m, 10k road, half marathon and now marathon.

She has competed in 80 marathons since her first in 1981 with her personal best of 2:28 recorded in Auckland in 1992.

Supplied / Barry Guy

Setting records marks is nothing new for Allison who has been competing for the last five decades.

Allison and her late sister Bernie Portenski got into running and triathlons along with their brother later in life as a way to keep themselves fit and it wasn’t long before the two sisters realised they were both quite good at it.

Portenski, who died in 2017, won the Auckland marathon in 2001 and held dozens of age group records from 800 metres to the marathon. She also won the masters section of the Boston marathon.

“We got better and better and started winning things, but generally we just loved doing it.”

However it hasn’t just been running that has kept Allison busy. She has also taken on many of the great walks both in New Zealand and overseas, paddled more than 40 lakes in the South Island and took part in a few Coast to Coasts including completing the longest day in 2008.

She competed in her first Ironman as a 50 year old and was a regular champion in both the full and half distances at the Taupo event.

In 2016 she won the Ironman 70.3 title in Australia and in 2025 was crowned Ironman world champion in Kona, Hawaii.

While Allison is eyeing up one more record this year she believes the only reason she’s breaking them is because she’s outlasting others.

Training buddy and good friend Betty Harp has since broken two of her 65-69 age group national records.

supplied / Christchurch marathon / Michele Allison

Rather than records she’s hoping she can be an inspiration to people her age to remain active and counter conditions like Osteoporosis.

“Getting people to think about their own health is important.”

Allison isn’t planning on giving up anytime soon unless injuries get the better of her.

She has managed her way through a minor hamstring injury over the last year.

“I’ll keep going until I can’t. I won’t do Ironman anymore just because there is too much training and it takes over a big part of your life. I have nine grand children now and so I don’t want to be constantly tired and hobbling around.

So expect to see Michele Allison running the streets of Wellington and New Zealand for a while yet.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand