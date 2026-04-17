Todd McClay denies Christopher Luxon facing leadership challenge

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

The Trade Minister has dismissed a potential National Party leadership spill, saying he has full confidence Christopher Luxon will lead the party into the election.

The NZ Herald reports unnamed sources claiming the PM avoided meeting with a senior MP trying to present evidence of flagging caucus support.

Todd McClay told Morning Report he had little faith in anonymous comments and the caucus still supported Luxon.

“He has my absolute undying support, he’s doing a very, very good job. Something on a front page with unnamed MPs just sounds like speculation and mischief, the caucus supports the prime minister, we’re united,” he said.

“One-thousand percent confident, the answer is yes he will [lead National into the election].”

RNZ / Mark Papalii

National Minister Chris Bishop, who has been rumoured as a potential leadership contender, on Friday told Newstalk ZB that ‘there is no coup happening’.

“Sounds like people have been talking a bit about possible caucus matters … It is ‘rumoured this’ and ‘rumoured that’,” he said.

When Hosking asked him to rule out being involved in a coup or putting pressure on the Prime Minister to resign, he responded:

“I am not trying to upend the party. That is not happening.”

Bishop acknowledged people wanted the National Party to improve.

“Everyone wants us to do better. That is a statement of reality. People want us to do better and I know the Prime Minister wants us to do better as well.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand