Properties evacuated in Kaiteriteri after large gas leak

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Paris Ibell

Fire and Emergency are asking people to stay away from Kaiteriteri following a large gas leak near the beach.

Properties have been evacuated and roads closed after firefighters were alerted to the leak at 6.50am.

Assistant District Commander Chris Best said the leak appeared to be from external gas tanks.

Firefighters were working to ventilate buildings and clear gas from drains, but it could take several hours.

“It’s a lovely day here and many people would usually head to the beach at Kaiteriteri, but for today we are asking them to choose another destination while we make the area safe again,” Best said.

Firefighters from Kaiteriteri, Motueka, Upper Moutere, Mapua and Nelson are involved in the response.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand