Police appealing for information about missing Motueka man ‘Nathan’

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ Police

Police say they are urgently appealing for sightings of Nathan from Motueka, who has reported missing by his family.

Nathan was last seen on Monday 13 April, and had not been seen or heard from since, they said.

People with information regarding Nathan’s whereabouts should contact Police on 111, referencing file number 260414/6742.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand