Person killed in crash involving bus and pedestrian

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, one person died at the scene on Friday.

Passengers were on the bus at the time, but no other injuries were reported.

Drivers were warned earlier in the day to expect long delays after the crash.

The police said the incident on Tennyson Street in the central city was reported to them at 8.30am.

The street is closed for a scene examination and diversions are in place.

A police spokesperson said the diversions would likely be in place for much of the day.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and is looking at the circumstances around the crash.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand