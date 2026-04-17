AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 17, 2026 – Full Text

April 16, 2026

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied

The last remaining members of the government’s advisory group on retail crime have defended the unit’s work after Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith confirmed Tuesday it would wind up months earlier than planned.

Himanshu Parmar is the only remaining member of the Ministerial Advisory Group for Victims of Retail Crime alongside chair Sunny Kaushal.

Parmar has spoken publicly for the first time since the resignations of Retail NZ chief executive Carolyn Young, Foodstuffs North Island senior manager Lindsay Rowles and Michael Hill national retail manager Michael Bell prompted Goldsmith to confirm the group would end its work in May, despite originally being set up for a two-year term through September.

RNZ / Mark Papalii

On Wednesday, Goldsmith told Morning Report the group was created to provide ideas for the government to push back on crime, considering it to be a success as it had done what it was set up to do.

“Three out of the five [members] left for a variety of reasons over the summer, and I sort of had a choice about trying to reappoint three and keep it going for six months or make the pragmatic decision to wrap it up slightly early,” he said.

Goldsmith told Morning Report the group had three months to finish its work.

“I think that [Kaushal] has been very focused on delivering policy documents, which we were appointed for, and that’s what the focus should remain on, not people’s personal relationships with each other,” Parmar said, referring to reports of tension within the group.

Parmar is also a member of the Dairy and Business Owners Group that Kaushal had previously chaired.

Young had earlier told RNZ her relationship with Kaushal had become untenable, saying he was not the right person to chair the group, which had an “unpleasant environment”.

However, Parmar defended the resignations, saying he had been told that some members left due to employment choices.

“What has been explained to me is two of the members left because they’ve been promoted within their business or have got new jobs,” he said. “They’ve had to move on with their lives.”

Earlier this year, Goldsmith also defended the resignations.

He told RNZ that two of the resigning members were promoted into other positions, while one left, and this wasn’t the “crisis of the century”.

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Kaushal also previously told RNZ the resignations reflected normal leadership movement in an organisation.

The advisory group has also faced criticism over its spending, which became a flashpoint following the resignations.

The group has been questioned over the cost of catered meetings held around the country and its inner-city Auckland office space, rented for $120,000 a year.

It has also faced questions about value for money after it was revealed Kaushal invoiced more than $230,000 for work in its first 12 months.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kaushal also defended the group’s work, saying it operated within its $1.8 million annual budget, which was funded through the proceeds of crime fund.

“I’m not bothered by criticism,” he said. “My focus is on the difficult goal, which is fixing retail crime and making sure no one feels unsafe at work.

“We are funded by the money seized from the criminals and gangs, and we are spending their money to fix a problem [that] has been there for a long time.”

He said the group was operating well within its budget and was overseen by the Ministry of Justice finance team.

Kaushal also said that he is not shaken by criticism from the members within the group and is focused on delivering outcomes for the victims.

“I have no idea of her [Young’s] motivation,” he said.

“It’s well known that we had different views on some of the group’s recommendations … she’s representing the big retailers and I’m speaking on behalf of small to medium-sized enterprises across the country hit by retail crime.

“I have always appreciated her perspective.”

Parmar told RNZ the group’s spending was relatively small compared to the amount retailers had spent on security measures such as fog cannons and bollards during the previous government’s term.

“[Regarding] what money is being spent, I have no control in my capacity as a member of that group, just like the rest of the members, on how and where the money gets spent,” he said.

He said the Ministry of Justice had monitored the spending, and he was confident the minister was satisfied with how the money was being used.

Kaushal said the group had delivered five reports to the government, and those were eventually going to represent major reforms in the Crimes Act.

“This is going to create tougher consequences for criminals,” he said.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand