WoF and CoF A changes to save Kiwis billions

Source: New Zealand Government

New Zealand’s Warrant of Fitness (WoF) and Certificate of Fitness A (CoF A) light vehicle inspection requirements will soon be significantly reformed, saving Kiwis time and money, Transport Ministers Chris Bishop and James Meager say.

“Compared to other countries, New Zealand has very frequent inspections for light vehicles. Modern light vehicles are significantly safer and more reliable, but our rules haven’t kept pace, imposing unnecessary costs on motorists. Other countries including Ireland, Germany, Japan, and Australia inspect every one to two years or at ownership change and achieve comparable or better safety outcomes,” Mr Bishop says.

“The Government’s changes mean that most light vehicles under 14 years old will move to two-yearly WoF inspections (up from yearly), and new vehicles will go four years before their second WoF. Older vehicles, motorcycles, and light rental vehicles will move from six-monthly to yearly inspections.

“These simple changes will deliver massive benefits for Kiwis. The cost-benefit analysis shows the changes are expected to deliver between $2.6 billion and $4.1 billion in net benefits over 30 years through reduced inspection fees, less time spent on compliance, and fewer unnecessary repairs.

“I know many people will welcome these changes, especially when many households are feeling pressure due to high petrol and diesel prices due to the conflict in the Middle East.

“Overall, the Government’s changes align inspection effort with actual safety risk, meaning fewer unnecessary inspections, lower costs for vehicle owners, and less time spent jumping through administrative hoops – while still ensuring the cars on our roads are safe to drive.

“The Government consulted on these changes last year, with 74 per cent of respondents in support of reducing inspections for lower-risk vehicles.”

Under the new settings, changes will come into effect in two stages. Implementation is subject to the completion of the Order in Council process.

From 1 November 2026:

New light vehicles will require their second WoF after four years instead of three.

Light vehicles over 14 years, and motorcycles registered before 1 January 2000, will move to annual WoF inspections (up from six‑monthly for some vehicles).

Light rental vehicles will move from six monthly to yearly inspections.

WoF and CoF A inspections will be expanded to include certain Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features.

Light vehicles aged 4-14 years, and registered on or after 1 November 2019, will transition from annual to two yearly WoF inspections

From 1 November 2027:

Light vehicles aged 4-14 years, and registered on or after 1 November 2013, will transition from annual to two yearly WoF inspections.

“The changes mean that compulsory inspections will be focused where they make the biggest difference to safety – older and higher-risk vehicles. Data on safety risk shows an increase in crashes where vehicle factors were recorded for vehicles from about 15 years of age,” Mr Meager says.

“We’re confident that the changes will not come at the expense of road safety. Inspections are being expanded to include modern safety systems, and the Government will also strengthen penalties for non-compliance and increase public education.

“Modelling conservatively suggests there could be an estimated 0.6 to 1.3 per cent increase in defect-related crashes. However, New Zealand crash data shows defects identified during inspections contribute to a small proportion of death and serious injury crashes (3.5 per cent), far less than other factors like speed, alcohol and drugs (23 per cent and 34 per cent respectively).”

These changes deliver on commitments under the Government’s Land Transport Rules Reform programme, which is focused on modernising outdated rules, reducing red tape, and supporting a safer, more productive transport system.

MIL OSI