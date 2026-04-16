Update: deaths following water-related incident, Kawerau

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Inspector Phil Gillbanks, Acting Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander:

Local kaumatua have performed karakia and placed a rahui on the Tarawera River following two tragic deaths from a water-related incident this afternoon in Kawerau.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at Boyce Park at around 11.30am today. A group of children had been fishing and playing on the northern side of the river, when the bank collapsed, trapping two of the children underneath.

Two police officers on arrival swam across the river and attempted to locate and dig for the boys with their bare hands. They were soon joined by volunteer fire brigade staff who roped down the cliff area with equipment.

Tragically, the two local Kawerau boys – aged 10 and 12 – were located deceased. Surf Lifesaving New Zealand lifeguards in an IRB assisted emergency services to bring the boys and rescue personnel back across the river where they have been met by grieving whanau.

“I am extremely proud of the two police staff and the local volunteer fire brigade staff who did everything they could to locate the victims in perilous circumstances.

This was extremely tragic and sad, and we feel for the families.

We have returned the bodies of victims to their whanau,” said Inspector Gillbanks.

The deaths have been referred to the Coroner.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI