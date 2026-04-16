61-year-old charged over anti-Indian graffiti in Auckland released on bail

Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

A Papatoetoe man has been released on bail after appearing in court charged over anti-Indian graffiti sprayed outside an Auckland school.

The message, which incited violence against the Indian community, was first spotted on Saturday near Papatoetoe Central School and the man was arrested on Thursday morning.

Another piece of graffiti with the same message was found inside a public toilet in Royal Oak.

The 61-year-old man appeared in Manukau District Court facing two charges of intentionally damaging a footpath.

Each carries a maximum three month prison term or $2000 fine.

He has also been charged with being offensive in a public place, with a maximum $1000 fine.

Bail was not opposed, and the judge ordered several conditions and granted interim name suppression.

Counties Manukau West Area Commander Inspector Dave Christoffersen earlier said a local man was arrested on Thursday.

“Given the threatening nature of the graffiti, our team has been making enquiries throughout the week which has led to a quick arrest,” he said.

Inspector Christoffersen said police were aware the incident had caused concern for communities.

“I can reassure the community that we have assessed this particular event as an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the community.

“We have made this assessment with information obtained through the investigation and after interviewing the man who has been charged.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand