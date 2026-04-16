Two boys dead after water-related incident in Tarawera River, Kawerau

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Two local children were killed when a riverbank collapsed in the Tarawera River near Boyce Park in Kawerau.

The boys were aged 10 and 12.

Emergency services were called about 11.30am on Thursday, after a report of a party getting trapped under a bank.

“A group of children had been fishing and playing on the northern side of the river, when the bank collapsed, trapping two of the children underneath,” police say.

“Two police officers on arrival swam across the river and attempted to locate and dig for the boys with their bare hands.

“They were soon joined by volunteer fire brigade staff who roped down the cliff area with equipment.”

The boys were found dead.

Local kaumatua have performed karakia and a rahui has been placed on the Tarawera River.

Inspector Phil Gillbanks, acting Eastern Bay of Plenty area commander said two police staff and the local volunteer fire brigade staff did everything they could to find the boys in what were perilous circumstances.

“This was extremely tragic and sad, and we feel for the families.”

A Kawerau rafting operator said the area was a popular swimming spot for children.

The man, who works for Rafting Adventure Tarawera and did not want to be named, said he was at the scene on Thursday to try to help out with the rescue.

He said the side of the river by Boyce Park has a tree and a rope swing, and he would often see kids swimming there.

Police said the deaths would be referred to the Coroner.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand