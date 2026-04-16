Police name two 15-year-olds who died in Hamilton crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Two 15-year-olds have died in a crash in Hamilton.

The crash which happened on Wairere Drive on Monday involved a car, with four people inside, and a truck.

Police have now named those who died as Jrusc Wilson and Reef Gurnick, both aged 15.

“Our thoughts are with those close to them,” a police spokesperson said.

Two people remain in hospital in a serious condition following the crash.

“Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash,” the spokesperson said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand