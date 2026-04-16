‘Really good at a bad ponytail’: Dads learning new hair skills

Source: Radio New Zealand

Dads in Hawke’s Bay will soon be able to tell their braids from a ponytail thanks to a new class helping fathers learn practical hair skills. Eastern Institute of Technology hairdressing tutor and mum Courtney Cook told Checkpoint growing up her dad always did her hair, which she said was special for a number of reasons. “One, he took the effort to learn and do something that meant a lot to me, but two, it was five or 10 minutes in a day where we could just sit and have that quality time and open that line of communication around how the day had gone or anything that may have been on my mind.”

Cook said she had been thinking about running the classes “for about 10 years”, and the first workshop was already booked out. “I’ve been really, really happy with the response that we’ve been getting,” Cook said. Cook said many of the participants were “very open” about their current capabilities, and were keen to learn skills.

But they were also keen to develop a stronger bond with their daughters. “They also understand the quality time aspect and that relationship and that bond with them as well, which is cool to see.” One dad told Cook he was “really good at a bad ponytail”, and said many of the participants were hoping to learn the basics of keeping hair off their daughter’s face. Others have bigger ambitions. “One was talking to me about getting to a point where his daughter can bring a picture and he’ll just be able to do it sort of thing, because he’ll have those foundation skills that we learn in the workshop to be able to go and take through to other styles, which will be cool.” Cook said there was pressure on hair looking “perfect”, which meant many dads were intimidated to try even basic ponytails and plaits. But she said the workshop wasn’t about the perfect hairdo. “Daughters don’t remember the perfect braids. They remember the time that they’ve spent with their dad.” Cook said the dads learn three styles in the workshops, as well as sectioning and the basics of hair care. She is hoping to run the workshops once a month or every six weeks, and is also considering a class for mums.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand