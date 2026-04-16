Holi overstayers: Future visa applications from company to be scrutinised

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Immigration New Zealand says it will carefully assess any future visa applications linked to Delhi-based CD Foundation after 18 performers who arrived for a Holi celebration in Auckland in February overstayed their visas.

In early March, Immigration New Zealand told RNZ it was trying to contact cultural performers from India who remained in the country after their visas had expired.

More than two dozen people from India were part of a “cultural delegation” linked to CD Foundation and associated with a Holi celebration in South Auckland.

The organisation denied any involvement in immigration violations in March.

A letter obtained by RNZ in March showed the Consulate General of India in Auckland supported visa applications for the delegation.

Immigration New Zealand also confirmed to RNZ it had received a support letter from the Indian diplomatic mission in Auckland for 29 visa applicants.

Eighteen people from the group arrived in New Zealand. Of those, four had since left the country, while 14 remained, according to Immigration New Zealand.

“We continue to prioritise contacting individuals who are now in New Zealand unlawfully, on a case‑by‑case basis, and we continue to assess any information we receive,” said Jock Gilray, acting deputy chief operation officer at Immigration New Zealand.

Asked by RNZ whether it planned to blacklist the CD Foundation, the agency said that while the group had support from the Indian Consul General, it was not a sponsor and had no formal role or responsibilities in visa applications.

Gilray said that CD Foundation was not an accredited employer, nor a festival and entertainment organiser.

“However, any future applications associated with CD Foundation will be assessed accordingly,” he said.

“For privacy reasons relating to the individuals involved, and to protect the integrity of our decision-making, compliance and investigation processes, we are not able to go into any further detail on this matter,” Gilray said.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand