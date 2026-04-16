One dead after crash in Ruapehu District

Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

One person is dead after crash between a truck and a car on State Highway 49 in the Ruapehu District.

Police said it happened on State Highway 49 in Tangiwai shortly before 6.45pm on Thursday and a person died at the scene.

The road is closed and police said drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand