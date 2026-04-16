NRL: NZ Warriors sign Grant Anderson in Brisbane Broncos exchange for Mitch Barnett

Source: Radio New Zealand

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NZ Warriors have completed a rumoured player exchange with Brisbane Broncos, receiving outside back Grant Anderson on a three-year contract from next season.

The deal compensates the Auckland NRL club for releasing current co-captain Mitch Barnett, who will return across the Tasman for family reasons and link up with the Broncos in 2027.

Anderson was a player apparently targeted by the Warriors and will bolster a backline that will also lose veteran Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, but has already confirmed the addition of Melbourne Storm wing Will Warbrick.

“Grant is an accomplished outside back who has plenty to offer,” said Warriors coach Andrew Webster.

“He gives us depth among our outside backs and will certainly add to competition in the squad.

“We’ll also benefit from the professional attitude he’ll bring, after four seasons with the Storm and now being part of the Broncos this year.”

Anderson, 26, made his NRL debut with Melbourne in 2022, logging 50 games and scoring 23 tries, while helping them to the last two grand finals.

After the Storm’s loss to Brisbane in the 2025 championship game, he switched clubs and debuted for his new team in an 18-14 win over his old outfit in round three, before suffering a knee injury the following week.

He will likely be sidelined until June.

“We’re excited to have Grant on board from next year,” said Warriors recruitment, pathways and development general manager Andrew McFadden.

“He has come out of a great system at Melbourne and now the Broncos, and he’ll add real experience to our squad.”

Barnett returned from a season-ending knee injury for the Warriors’ round-three visit to Newcastle Knights, but broke his thumb against Wests Tigers the following week.

He has been named among the extended reserves for a possible return against Gold Coast Titans on Saturday.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand