Xero launches review over misconduct allegations about co-founder, former CEO Sir Rod Drury

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Diego Opatowski

Accounting software giant Xero has launched a review into its handling of historical misconduct allegations about former CEO and 2026 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Sir Rod Drury.

Sir Rod founded Xero in 2006 and was its chief executive until 2018.

Stuff is reporting that a complaint alleging misconduct was raised by a junior employee in 2017 and led to an investigation by the company.

The woman, Ally Naylor, who no longer works at Xero, told Stuff she felt compelled to speak out, after Sir Rod was awarded the New Zealander of the Year title.

Naylor confirmed the allegations of inappropriate behaviour to RNZ but declined to comment further.

In a statement to RNZ, Xero said it has an hired external counsel Maria Dew, KC to assist in undertaking a review of these matters.

It said “given the matters raised relate to historical events and confidential matters, we are limited in what we can say”.

It went on to say “Xero’s board and leadership are committed to fully understanding and evaluating the events and Xero’s response with expert assistance”.

RNZ has approached Sir Rod for comment.

In a statement, the New Zealander of the Year Awards Office said it was not aware of any potential issues prior to Sir Rod’s nomination.

“No evidence was presented or found by the Awards Office to cause concern about his nomination during the 2026 judging process,” a spokesperson said.

“We will consider any relevant information should it be formally raised with the Awards Office.”

It said the award was based on Sir Rod’s “entrepreneurship and wider philanthropy”, and the awardees were decided through an independent judging process, based on information available at the time.

“This includes multiple rounds of judging, police vetting, public scrutiny of finalists, and signed disclosures from nominees regarding matters that could bring the awards into disrepute.”

Kiwibank, the major sponsor of the New Zealander of the Year Awards, said it was aware of recent media reporting about Sir Rod, and “recognise the importance of matters of this kind being handled carefully, fairly and through appropriate processes”.

It noted the Awards Office had processes and policies for reviewing “situations of this nature”.

“Kiwibank will continue to champion the integrity of the New Zealander of the Year Awards, working closely with the Awards Office to do so,” a bank spokesperson said.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand