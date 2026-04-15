New Zealand monk missing from remote Scottish monastery may have had ‘long term hypothermia’, founder says

Source: Radio New Zealand

SCOTLAND POLICE / SUPPLIED

The founder of monastery on a remote Scottish island where a New Zealand monk disappeared said it was believed he had been suffering from “long term hypothermia”.

Justin Evans, 24 and originally from Christchurch, was last seen within the Golgotha Monastery on Papa Stronsay, Orkney shortly before midnight on Saturday.

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Evans was described by Scotland police as being six-foot-tall with short hair and a dark beard. He spoke with a New Zealand accent and was last seen wearing a white robe, police said.

Father Michael Mary who is the founder of the traditionalist Catholic order Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer, which owns the monastery, said coastguards, helicopters and police had searched the island for Evans.

“The situation is utterly tragic,” he said.

Mary said Evans went by the name Brother Iganatius Maria while at the monastery and had lived there for about two years.

“We suspect he had long term hypothermia [before his disappearance],” Mary said.

“We are a close community and this has hit us all very hard and is deeply hurting. We hope to find him and hope that the sea will give him up soon.”

Evans had three brothers who were all monks, Mary said, and two of them also lived on the island which at the 2022 Census had a population of just nine.

“Brother’s family are in New Zealand which only adds to the pain of loss and separation.

“This is our biggest tragedy since our arrival here in 1999,” Mary said.

In a message sent out to members of the order, seen by RNZ, the order said Evans had left his “monastic cell” and had been missing since.

The vicar general of the monastery, Father Anthony Mary said he had been the last one to speak to Evans hours before and he had been “fortified with confession” the night before.

“We have no explanation of why this happened,” the message said.

A spokesperson for the order in New Zealand, also known as the Transalpine Redemptorists, said everyone in the order knew and loved Evans dearly.

“Our hearts are completely broken with the loss of this beautiful man. He loved being part of the religious family and probably would have become a priest.”

‘Hermetic’ lifestyle

A worker at a shop in Orkney, said monks from Papa Stronsay would come to the area to use the post office but had lived a more “hermetic” lifestyle in recent years.

She said they had their own boat which she suspected was the only way to get off the island.

The temperature of the water at this time of year was still very cold, the woman said and swimming was not recommended.

While the island was small, a local councillor earlier said it was not entirely isolated.

Dr Stephen Clackson was the Orkney Islands Council member for the North Isles Ward, which includes Papa Stronsay, he said he visited the monastery last year.

Supplied / Stephen Clackson

“We enjoyed a tour of the island and of the monastery and were made to feel most welcome. It is impressive everything that The Sons have achieved in the quarter-century their order has been present on the island, and all that they currently do and have planned for the future,” Clackson wrote in his regular newsletter to constituents.

“They are often seen on the ferry travelling back and forth to Kirkwall (Orkney’s capital), e.g. to do shopping in the supermarkets or en route to travel further afield. They have a house and chapel on Stronsay in the village of Whitehall and engage with the community there.”

Clackson said he hoped Evans was “found safe and well soon”.

The Transalpine Redemptorists were founded in the 1980s and had links to New Zealand, including a monastery near Geraldine.

The order was expelled from the Christchruch Diocese in 2024 after being accused of holding prolonged, unsanctioned exorcisms.

Back in New Zealand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, confirmed it was aware of reports about Evan’s disappearance but for privacy reasons, no further information could be provided.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand