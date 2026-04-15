World Cup berth on the line as Football Ferns host PNG Bilums in the Oceania Qualifiers

Source: Radio New Zealand

Football Ferns v PNG Bilums

Kick-off: 7pm Wednesday 15 April

North Harbour Stadium, Auckland

Direct qualification to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil is up for grabs on Wednesday night as Papua New Guinea take on hosts New Zealand in Auckland.

The two-sides defeated Fiji and American Samoa at the weekend in Hamilton to bring them one step away from tournament glory and a berth in the World Cup finals.

Supplied / Phototek NZ

The Papua New Guinea Bilums defeated American Samoa 1-nil on Saturday, earning them a spot in the Oceania Qualifiers Final.

If they beat New Zealand, the team will qualify for their first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Head Coach Ericson Komeng said the players have made great sacrifices to make it this far.

“The girls deserve to be here. They’ve been working so hard for the last couple of months. They’ve put hard work in, both on and off the pitch.

“Some of the girls are mothers in the team who left their families to be here with the team. It’s sometimes so hard for them, but like I said, hard work has got them here.”

Papua New Guinea have been runner-ups for the OFCs direct qualification spot three times before.

While acknowledging New Zealand’s Football Ferns are a tough team, Komeng said they are prepared to dig deep for the win.

“Well in football anything can happen. If we can focus on ourselves and have that anger to challenge New Zealand, they’re a tough side to play against, but in football it’s unpredictable.

“We just go in this as a team with a positive mind and see where we go”

PNG Bilums captain Ramona Padio said making it to the World Cup would be a dream come true.

“It means a lot to me for us to come this far and get to the grandfinal,” she said.

“We are very happy to be going into such a significant game. It’s been a long-time dream for all of us so we have to give it our best and face the challenge tomorrow.”

Supplied / Phototek NZ

Meanwhile, tournament favourites, the Football Ferns, are aiming for their seventh World Cup appearance.

Captain Kate Taylor said she is hungry for more.

“It would be amazing! Last time I kind of got a little taste of it and so I think leaving that World Cup, I just wanted more. And I think that’s kind of what helps push people through – that little taste of things or wanting to go one better and so that’s where I sit.”

Having won all four of their qualifier matches so far, the Football Ferns are coming in hot with 24 total goals.

Coach Michael Mayne said while they have been dominating competition, they need to stay grounded and alert ahead of Wednesdays final.

“The competition in the team has been really important, but I think we just really focus on consistency in what we’re doing, so that’s what we’re aiming for,” Mayne said.

“I think you’ll see that in the squad that starts that match, we want to make sure we take little steps. And some of the stuff we were showcasing the other night, because we can be better and that’s the challenge.”

The winner will secure a ticket Brazil, while the loser will have a second chance to try and qualify through intercontinental play-offs.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand