Moana Pasifika ‘no longer viable’ beyond 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Moana Pasifika has officially announced it has made the “difficult and heartbreaking decision to disband” at the conclusion of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, confirming media reports about the franchise’s demise.

In late February, Moana Pasifika CEO Debbie Sorensen told RNZ Pacific the club was “here to stay” despite its funding struggles and that “we’re not going to give up”.

“What we’ve demonstrated in the last five years is that we are here to stay,” she said, calling on fans and supporters to “stick with us”.

However, things have moved quickly for the club, which has struggled both on and off-field this season.

“Moana Pasifika announces the difficult decision to disband its Super Rugby team after the conclusion of the 2026 season, thanking the community for its unwavering support,” the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

“After 5 years of competing in the Super Rugby competition and engaging with communities, Moana Pasifika have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to disband their Super Rugby franchise following the conclusion of the 2026 season.”

The club said the decision comes after extensive consideration of the financial, operational, and strategic realities facing the franchise as well as professional rugby in New Zealand.

“Despite the tireless dedication of players, staff, and supporters, it is no longer viable to continue the franchise at this level of competition,” the club said.

Moana Pasifika chair Dr Kiki Maoate said it is one of the hardest decisions they have ever made.

“Our commitment now is to ensure a smooth transition for everyone affected and to celebrate our legacy by finishing the season strong.”

In 2021, the Moana Pasifika Charitable Trust was founded by Savae La’auli Sir Michael Jones and Tuifa’asisina Sir Bryan Williams, with a mission to create the first professional Pacific rugby team.

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In 2022, Moana Pasifika played its first Super Rugby game in 2022.

“We acknowledge our loyal fans for standing by us through the highs and lows – your support has meant everything to us, especially our players,” Dr Maoate said.

“We ask that you stand by your team today.”

Moana has one win from nine games this season, and sits on the bottom of the table.

Head coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga is off contract at the end of the season and heading for an All Blacks assistant position.

Early this season, Fa’alogo called on World Rugby to provide more financial support to Moana.

“We don’t get funding from them anymore, and that’s their decision,” he said.

“But if you look around the world, around how many Pacific Island players are playing in all these different countries, you don’t want to lose sight of who we represent and what we can do for this game.”

The side finished 12th in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, 11th in 2024 and seventh last year.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand