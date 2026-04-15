Whistleblower sparks investigation into Health New Zealand’s medical scanning services

Source: Radio New Zealand

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A whistleblower sparked an investigation by a top lawyer into Health New Zealand’s medical scanning services.

The agnecy said Michael Heron KC would lead an independent investigation after a protected disclosure about radiology services.

An investigation three years ago found patients had had suffered harm for years from poor radiology tech at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, while RNZ reported extensively on the Bay and other districts’ struggles with technology and radiology workforce shortages.

“We can confirm that the board has commissioned an independent investigation into issues raised in a protected disclosure in relation to radiology services,” board chairperson Dr Levy and deputy board chairperson Dr Andrew Connolly said in a statement.

They would not confirm if the findings would be made public.

“Relevant Health NZ staff are being interviewed as part of the process. We can’t comment further while this confidential investigation is underway.”

The senior doctors’ union, the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS), said several doctors and nurses in Hawke’s Bay had been invited to talk to Heron and it was offering them support.

The Protected Disclosures law gave protection against retaliation.

In a note to members that RNZ had seen the ASMS said, “You may be aware that Michael Heron KC is conducting an investigation, at the request of Health New Zealand’s Board, following a protected disclosure concerning radiology services in Hawkes Bay.

“He will be visiting Hawkes Bay Hospital later this month.”

Association executive director Sarah Dalton said, “We know that there is an inquiry underway as a result of a protected disclosure.

“And we understand in the Terms of Reference is an undertaking from [HNZ chair] Lester Levy that the inquiry will be made public but that hasn’t happened.

“A number of clinicians – doctors and nurses – have been invited to talk to Heron. We are offering advice and support.”

Heron was a former Solicitor-General and had led government inquiries into misuse of Census data, and judicial behaviour, and culture reviews such as for the Law Society.

The Protected Disclosures Act 2022 protected an employee or former employee who in good faith reports “serious wrongdoing that they believe on reasonable grounds is, or has been, occurring in their workplace”, according to Employment NZ.

Health New Zealand had for years struggled with risks to patients and workers in various districts from outdated and fragmented radiology technology systems, stressing out staff who risked missing vital scanning information and raising the risk of misdiagnoses.

In 2024, documents sought by RNZ revealed hospitals across the central North Island were struggling to overhaul unstable medical scanning technology with faults rising rapidly.

In 2023 HNZ released a report it had tried to keep secret under whistleblowing laws, that found patients had been harmed by “unsafe” processes and inefficient radiology medical imaging services at Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

This had dragged on for years despite red flags raised with management. Consultant radiologist Dr Bryan Wolf triggered the investigation as a whistleblower.

Work had been underway for several years to upgrade the tech nationwide.

RNZ in February sought an update on that work in an Official Information Act request but a response had been delayed by HNZ to May.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand