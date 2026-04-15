Celebrating ‘outlandish, avant-garde, maverick houses’

Source: Radio New Zealand
New Zealand architect Claude Megson designed a series of experimental, individual, geometrically complex homes in Auckland in the 1960s, 70s and 80s.
New Zealand born, and now London-based architect Giles Reid was taught by Megson at AUT, he told RNZ’s Nine to Noon.
While less well known than New Zealand architectural greats Ian Athfield, Peter Beavan and Roger Walker, Reid says his teacher left an extraordinary body of work, which he’s documented in a new book.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand