Waikato community rallies to gift new home to healthcare worker after house fire

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Te Kōhao Health / Tetoa Benioni

A Waikato community is rallying behind a Māori health worker who lost her home in a fire, with whānau, businesses and volunteers coming together to help deliver her a new whare.

Te Kōhao Health is gifting a repurposed house to long-serving kaimahi Billie Gillet-Kati, relocating it to her whenua in Waharoa in the coming weeks.

Managing director and health leader Lady Tureiti Moxon said the community effort reflected kaupapa Māori values in action.

“Supporting Billie in this practical way recognises her mana and reinforces the kaupapa Māori values that underpin all that she does,” she said.

“From clearing the property to moving and restoring the house, and the generosity of businesses and whānau, this is a story of aroha in action.

“It demonstrates the strength of community and the importance of recognising those who give everything for the wellbeing of others.”

Supplied / Te Kōhao Health

Gillet-Kati has spent decades working alongside whānau as a navigator for Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, including during the Covid-19 pandemic where she continued frontline mahi despite being considered medically vulnerable.

Her home was destroyed in a fire in January 2021.

At the time, she had been living in Matamata while renovating the Waharoa property. Her insurance policy required notification if she was away from the home for more than 90 days – something she said she was unaware of during lockdown restrictions.

She later declined the insurance payout due to the high costs associated with asbestos removal and cleaning.

In the years since, members of the local community have helped with recovery efforts, including clearing the damaged property.

Gillet-Kati said she was humbled by the tautoko (support) she had received.

“I feel surrounded by the prayers and awhi of my whānau and my Te Kōhao whānau,” she said.

“This home gives my family stability and a base to continue our mahi in the community.”

Supplied / Te Kōhao Health / Tetoa Benioni

A whare identified by Te Kōhao Health in Enderley will now be relocated about 45 minutes to her whenua, with contractors and volunteers working together to divide, transport and reassemble it.

Local businesses have also stepped in, contributing materials, labour and expertise to make the whare liveable.

Additional volunteers are helping with carpentry, painting, gardening and finishing work, with support continuing through each stage of the rebuild.

Gillet-Kati said she was humbled by the collective effort.

“I feel surrounded by the prayers and awhi of my whānau and my Te Kōhao whānau,” she said.

“This home gives my family stability and a base to continue our mahi in the community.”

She acknowledged the many people who had contributed to the project.

” I also want to acknowledge Margaret and Terry Troughton, Hayden Parker, Toby Flooring, BCD Engineering, and Watts Electrical. Their generosity and help have made all the difference.”

Supplied / Te Kōhao Health

Moxon said the decision was made by the board to recognise the contributions of kaimahi who “quietly give everything” to serve their communities.

“Billie is one of those people. She has dedicated her life to others, and this is a way for us to give back with manaakitanga and aroha.”

Moxon said the goal was to ensure Gillet-Kati could return to her whenua.

“This is about restoring Billie’s ability to live on her own whenua so she can continue there as ahi kā.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand