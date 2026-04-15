Queues build at Auckland Airport as flights delayed

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

There are major delays at Auckland Airport, with plane departures being held up.

Long queues to go through security checks are winding right through the domestic terminal.

Travellers were being warned wait times at security were about an hour as of 8am.

In a public announcment at the terminal, waiting passengers were told to exit and scan their bags a second time due to a security breach.

Auckland Airport’s website showed more than a dozen domestic departures were delayed.

The airport and Air New Zealand have been contacted.

RNZ

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