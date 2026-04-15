Typhoon Sinlaku weakening but still lashing Guam and Northern Marianas

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Guamanians are being urged to continue sheltering in place as Typhoon Sinlaku slowly tracks away from the neighbouring Northern Mariana Islands.

The US National Weather Service in Guam says typhoon Sinlaku is weakening as it slowly moves away from Saipan and Tinan in the CNMI.

Despite the storm weakening residents in Guam on Wednesday evening were still being warned to continue sheltering in place as the slow moving storm’s effects continued to be felt across Guam and the CNMI.

Jenna Blas stationed in a concrete bunker in Guam with the Joint Information Warning Centre says Guam remains in condition readiness one, the highest alert level, and everyone is to remain indoors until the all clear is given.

“So at this time we are still expecting some of those extended peak conditions from this really slow moving Typhoon Sinlaku, Jenna Blas said.

“We are still expecting to experience damaging winds of 39 miles per hour or more and really continuing well into this evening.

Ms Blas said the Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero has declared that Guam will remain at the highest alert level through the evening to ensure public safety and allow for emergency responders to conduct essential assessments.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand