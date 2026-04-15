New graffiti inciting racial violence found in Auckland’s Royal Oak

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/ Blessen Tom

A new piece of graffiti carrying a violent, anti-Indian message has been discovered in Auckland, heightening concerns after a similar incident over the weekend.

The latest graffiti was found inside a public toilet on Campbell Road in Royal Oak, just days after an identical message appeared near Papatoetoe Central School.

It’s unclear when the graffiti could have been written.

Police were investigating the Papatoetoe incident as a hate-motivated crime.

Inspector Jim Wilson, commander of the Auckland City East Area, confirmed a report of willful damage had been made in the Royal Oak area on Wednesday morning.

“Police take these threats and hate-motivated crime seriously,” Wilson said.

“We will now assess this report for further action and lines of enquiry.”

Marcel Morgan, manager area operations for Howick and Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Boards, said the graffiti in Royal Oak was removed by Auckland Council contractors on Wednesday.

“The council strongly condemns any offensive or racist graffiti,” Morgan said.

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Sher Singh, president of Migrant Rights Network NZ, told RNZ he received a photo of the Royal Oak graffiti from a friend.

“I’m a bit disheartened and shocked,” Singh said.

“I’ve been living in New Zealand for 30 odd years, and I’ve never seen anything like this before.

“It’s emotionally draining and it is very concerning that it is appearing in more places.”

Singh said it was time for stronger action.

“It is time for the community to put pressure on the government and find a solution to this because if we don’t do it now, it’s just going to continue,” he said.

Narendra Bhana, former president of the New Zealand Indian Central Association, said the message was “deeply disturbing”.

Bhana’s family has been living in New Zealand for multiple generations.

“This is not simply an act of vandalism,” he said.

“It is a message of hate that, if ignored or minimised, risks normalising something far more harmful than words on a footpath or a public place.”

RNZ / Blessen Tom

Bhana said New Zealand had built an international reputation as a country that stood for inclusion, fairness and unity.

“But these values are not self-sustaining, and they require active commitment from all of us, especially when tested,” he said.

He said the incidents should be met with a firm and constructive response.

“Acts of hate must be clearly condemned, and those responsible must be held accountable,” he said.

“At the same time, we must strengthen community engagement, invest in education that promotes understanding and ensure that our young people grow up in an environment where diversity is respected, not targeted.”

Ethnic Communities Minister Mark Mitchell said that racism had no place in New Zealand.

“Violent or intimidating messages like this are despicable, and I’m pleased to see that police are taking them seriously,” Mitchell said.

National’s Maungakiekie MP, Greg Fleming, also said the discovery of the graffiti at Royal Oak was “deeply disturbing”.

“Maungakiekie is one of the most diverse electorates in the country, and that diversity was part of who we are and what makes our communities strong.” Fleming said.

“What concerns me most is the pattern we are now seeing,” he said.

“Violent threats in Royal Oak and Papatoetoe, protests targeting Sikh communities and the [recent] “remigration” banner outside the Mahatma Gandhi Centre all point to a rise in behaviour designed to provoke fear and division. That is simply not acceptable.”

Priyanca Radhakrishnan, a Labour MP who won the Maungakiekie electorate seat in 2020, said the threatening messages were causing Indian New Zealanders “significant distress”.

“Threats of violence and ethnicity-based hate and vandalism have no place here,” Radhakrishnan said.

“Indian New Zealanders are part of the social and economic fabric of New Zealand and have been for generations. They continue to contribute significantly to New Zealand and many of them live in Royal Oak.”

Race Relations Commissioner Melissa Derby on Monday said she had been seeing increasing anti-migrant rhetoric, including towards the country’s Indian community.

“I know from my engagements with many ethnic communities the fear these messages generate for people,” Derby said.

“Regarding this particular incident, I am deeply concerned about the violent racist rhetoric and its impact on community members’ sense of safety and belonging. … Everyone should be able to live in their community, work or attend a school in this country free from racial harassment and discrimination.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand