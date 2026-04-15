Transporting New Zealand calls for urgent repairs on Tiniroto Road, Gisborne

Source: Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand



Road freight association Transporting New Zealand is calling for Gisborne District Council to urgently repair Tiniroto Road between Gisborne and Wairoa, warning its deteriorating condition is creating serious safety risks and costs for freight operators and other road users.

Transporting New Zealand Membership Manager Lindsay Calvi-Freeman says members have raised concerns about extensive potholing, surface failure, and damage to vehicles.

“Our members and their customers are paying the price every day. Trucks are being damaged, costs are rising, and drivers are being put into stressful situations,” says Calvi-Freeman.

“A local member has told me that that as well as the extra wear and tear on the trucks, it’s taking a real toll on their drivers’ mental health.”

“Tiniroto Road carries heavy traffic including logging trucks, trucks carrying aggregate from the quarry, and livestock trucks. It is a key freight route that is simply not being maintained to the standard required.”

“Our members are dealing with around 50 kilometres of road that is absolutely riddled with potholes. For a route carrying this level of traffic, it is hard to understand how it has been allowed to get to this point.”

“It isn’t just freight operators being impacted – Tiniroto Community Association have also been pointing out how dangerous the road condition is for the local community.”

One Transporting New Zealand member alone makes approximately 60 trips on the road each day, highlighting the scale of use and impact.

Tiniroto Road is also the only viable alternative route between Gisborne and Wairoa when State Highway 2 is closed.

“During the recent cyclone event, authorities had to close Tiniroto Road to stop it being used as a detour. That highlights how serious the situation has become.”

Calvi-Freeman says the issue highlights the need to ensure Road User Charges are being effectively invested in maintaining regional roads.

Transporting New Zealand has written to local members of parliament Dana Kirkpatrick and Katie Nimon, requesting their support in advocating for repairs and improvements.