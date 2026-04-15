Rinse and repeat: serial burglar busted

Source: New Zealand Police

A woman who allegedly burgled a Manurewa laundromat repeatedly will face court today.

On eight separate occasions between 26 March and 13 April, the offender and several associates allegedly burgled a Jellicoe Road laundromat.

Counties Manukau Central Area Prevention Manager, Inspector MinHo Lee, says the offending followed the same pattern.

“During each burglary, washing machines and dryers were broken into, and coins were stolen from the deposit boxes.”

But just like a short wash cycle, this offender’s time was almost up.

“At around 7.08am on 14 April, Police received a report of machines at the same laundromat being broken into with a hammer and crowbar,” Inspector Lee says.

Within minutes, officers arrived on scene and located a man and a woman damaging property. Both parties were arrested.

“This is a great outcome, with our staff being able to quickly catch a recidivist burglar red-handed,” he says.

A 29-year-old woman will appear in Manukau District Court today, charged with nine counts of burglary and five counts of possession of an instrument for burglary.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with burglary and possession of an instrument for burglary. He will appear in Manukau District Court on 5 May.

ENDS

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police

MIL OSI