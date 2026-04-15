St John invites Welsh graduates unable to find work to reach out

Source: Radio New Zealand

St John

St John is inviting Welsh graduates unable to get roles with their own ambulance service to reach out, but warns they typically look for experienced candidates.

The BBC has reported that the Welsh Ambulance Service will not be offering newly qualified paramedics roles this year due to “financial and operational issues” and that students have reported being advised to apply for jobs in New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

Deputy chief executive for ambulance operations at Hato Hone St John Dan Ohs said it currently had around 50 vacancies for paramedics, predominantly in rural areas.

“In terms of paramedics coming into New Zealand from overseas, our experience is that UK graduates tend to require more support than an Australian or a New Zealand graduate,” Ohs said.

“For those who haven’t worked in the emergency ambulance sector before, our preference is to employ firstly from New Zealand, second from Australia, and then if we’re looking to the UK, we really look to experienced paramedics and Kiwis who are returning,” he said.

Ohs said he was not aware of any graduates applying so far, but encouraged anyone thinking of moving to New Zealand to reach out.

“If you are looking to apply for a role in New Zealand, we’re always happy to talk to you,” he said.

Ambulance paramedics are classified as a Green List Tier 1 role by Immigration New Zealand, which means they are on the list of jobs the government says people are needed for in New Zealand.

Director of visas at Immigration New Zealand Peter Elms said paramedics were added to the Green List in May 2023 as a Tier 1 role, meaning eligible workers could apply for Straight to Residence.

“To apply, workers must have a job or job offer with an accredited employer, are registered with the Paramedic Council, and meet the median wage.”

He said between 1 April 2025 and 8 April 2026, Immigration NZ received 23 applications from Paramedics from Great Britain.

“In that same period, 23 applications were approved.”

However a spokesperson from the Minister of Immigration’s office noted that the Green List requirements were generally targeted at people with experience in their profession rather than new graduates.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand