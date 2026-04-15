Council of Trade Unions calls for government to manage fuel crisis in interests of all New Zealanders

Source: Radio New Zealand

Quin Tauetau

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions has written an open letter to political leaders calling for the government to work together with all aspects of society – including unions – to help find a solution to the fuel crisis.

Union president Sandra Grey said they wanted political parties to set aside their differences and work together on solutions that would manage the current fuel crisis in the interests of all New Zealanders.

“Discussions to date have involved government and selected businesses, working in an opaque manner, without reference to any other groups or to the needs of others,” she said.

“We are calling on all political parties to set aside their differences and work together on solutions that will manage the current fuel crisis in the interests of all New Zealanders.”

Grey said New Zealand urgently needed a plan to deliver a future that did not rely on petrol, gas, or diesel and ensured this type of crisis didn’t happen again.

Solutions for how the country could mitigate the worst aspects of the fuel crisis in the short run also needed considering, she said.

Grey said alongside political parties, unions, businesses and the community also needed to be at the table.

It was important workers had a seat at the table for these discussions, she said, as they were the ones bearing the brunt of the fuel crisis.

“Time is of the essence, Grey concluded her letter.

“Simply assuming that these issues will resolve themselves is likely to leave lasting scars on both people and the institutions we rely upon.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand