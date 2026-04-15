Sprout products recalled due to possible presence of listeria bacteria

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied

Food Safety NZ has announced a recall of sprout products due to the possible presence of listeria bacteria.

The affected products – which if already purchased should be returned or thrown out – are sold at supermarkets around the country.

They are several batches of 120-gram Southern Alp Sprouts brand alfalfa and onion sprouts:

Batch J197 with a best-before date of 21 April 2026

Batch J197 with a best-before date of 23 April 2026

Batch J199 with a best-before date of 23 April 2026

Pam’s onion sprouts combo (120g) which is batch J199 and has a best before date of 23 April 2026.

Vince Arbuckle from Food Safety said the sprouts should not be eaten, as they could make people sick – and listeria infection was serious for vulnerable groups, including pregnant women.

Customers can return the products to the retailer for a full refund.

Anyone who consumed the products and were concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand