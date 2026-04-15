Sprout products recalled due to possible presence of listeria bacteria

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MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Several batches of South Alps brand alfalfa and onion sprouts and one batch of Pam’s onion sprouts combo have been recalled due to the possible presence of listeria. Supplied

Food Safety NZ has announced a recall of sprout products due to the possible presence of listeria bacteria.

The affected products – which if already purchased should be returned or thrown out – are sold at supermarkets around the country.

They are several batches of 120-gram Southern Alp Sprouts brand alfalfa and onion sprouts:

  • Batch J197 with a best-before date of 21 April 2026
  • Batch J197 with a best-before date of 23 April 2026
  • Batch J199 with a best-before date of 23 April 2026

Pam’s onion sprouts combo (120g) which is batch J199 and has a best before date of 23 April 2026.

Vince Arbuckle from Food Safety said the sprouts should not be eaten, as they could make people sick – and listeria infection was serious for vulnerable groups, including pregnant women.

Customers can return the products to the retailer for a full refund.

Anyone who consumed the products and were concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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