One lane of State Highway 6 north of Nelson reopens after crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZTA

One lane of State Highway 6 north of Nelson has reopened after a crash closed the main route between Nelson and Blenheim or Picton on Tuesday afternoon.

The Transport Agency says traffic is being managed using stop/go traffic lights and there is a temporary speed restriction of 30km/h in place.

Drivers are asked to travel with care through the area until the highway is fully reopened.

Police said they were notified of a serious crash about 2.40pm on Wednesday near the intersection of Todd Bush Road.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand