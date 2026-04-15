Appeal for information following public brawl, Whakatāne

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information following a public brawl in Kopeopeo, Whakatāne this afternoon.

At around 12.30pm, Police were called to the intersection of James and King Street with reports that a fight had broken out involving several people.

Officers responded immediately, however the majority of the group had already fled in vehicles. There were no reported serious injuries.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Hay, Area Prevention Manager, says this was an alarming incident for the public to witness.

“This incident occurred in the middle of the day, in a well-frequented shopping area, and lasted four to five minutes.

“This sort of public place violence is unacceptable, and Police will not tolerate it and nor should the community,” he says.

“We know there was a large number of people who witnessed this fight, and I’d like to thank all those who called 111 immediately to report the incident.

“Police are investigating and making enquiries into what exactly has occurred today and who was involved, and would like to hear from anyone who saw the fight,” Senior Sergeant Hay says.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any information or video footage that could assist in our enquiries, please get in touch through 105, either online or over the phone, or come in to the Whakatāne Police station, and reference file number 260415/1608.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI