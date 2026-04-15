Karl Urban on The Boys, friendship with Antony Starr and AI

Source: Radio New Zealand

Amazon

Actor Karl Urban says his latest show has parallels to what the world is currently dealing with in regards to AI.

The actor has just wrapped up filming on the fifth, and final, season of superhero series The Boys.

He was known for earlier roles on Shortland Street, Xena: Warrior Princess and as Éomer in The Lord of the Rings.

He also had roles in major franchises, including in The Bourne Supremacy, Star Trek, and Judge Dredd.

Urban told Nine to Noon the “stakes couldn’t be higher” in the final season of The Boys.

“It’s a very desperate time in the world of The Boys.

“Butcher’s at a point where for years he has tried everything in his power and ability to take down Homelander… so he’s really turned himself now into the very thing that he despises the most,” he said.

That had parallels in the real world, he said.

“I think we’re on the threshold as far as AI goes… we’re now developing something that is going to be smarter than us, something that we will have no control over.

“It’s hard not to see the parallels of where we are today.”

Urban said he first heard about the show when fellow New Zealander Antony Starr was cast as Homelander.

“One of the great joys for me through this whole experience is actually really you know, getting to consider Ant to be a very very good friend of mine and we’ve been a part of something so special.

“He’s extremely talented and kudos to him.”

Urban will now star in Mortal Kombat II.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand