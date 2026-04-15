Auckland celebrates an air quality ‘victory lap’

Source: Auckland Council

Aucklanders have good reason to take a deep breath; the region’s air quality has improved steadily over the past two decades, with scientists reporting encouraging progress in reducing pollution from vehicles and other sources. But experts say there’s still work to do to keep that progress going. In a new report ‘Auckland Air Quality 101’ written for Aucklanders, Auckland Council’s lead air quality scientist Gustavo Olivares Pino says long-term trends show the city is moving in the right direction, even as Auckland’s population and vehicle numbers continue to grow. The city centre in particular has seen notable improvements in recent times according to Mr Olivares Pino. “Over the last decade, Auckland’s city centre has seen significant changes, particularly around the way people travel in the area. The works to complete the City Rail Link and the prioritisation of public transport in the city centre have resulted in measurable improvements in air quality.

“The main observation is that, despite a growing population and vehicle fleet, Auckland’s air quality is on a clear trajectory of improvement for traffic related pollutants,” he says. City-wide nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) concentrations, a key pollutant linked to vehicle emissions, have declined around 10 per cent year on year for the last decade with improvements significantly higher in the city centre. Measurements from Auckland Council’s monitoring sites in the city centre show the concentrations have decreased by nearly 50 per cent since 2020. Mr Olivares Pino says this regional “victory lap” is the result of long-term strategic shifts in fuel standards, vehicle technology and public transport growth. Auckland Council’s Transport and Infrastructure Delivery Committee Chair, Councillor Andy Baker, says the improvements show that sustained investment in cleaner transport and people-focused streets is paying off. “I’m pleased to see that our fully electric train fleet, growing number of electric buses and cars, and the re-design of some of our busiest streets in the city centre – Queen Street, Quay Street, Victoria Street and Karangahape Road – have all helped improve air quality.

“It shows, where we invest, we see positive results. In Queen Street, our street with the most pedestrian movements, pollution has halved as we reduced the number of vehicles and provided electric City Link buses. However, there is still a lot each of us can do to further improve our air quality.” Auckland’s geography gives the city a natural advantage. Sitting between the Manukau and Waitematā harbours, the region regularly benefits from sea breezes that help flush pollution away. Combined with New Zealand’s distance from major industrial regions, it means our baseline air is among the cleanest in the world. But there’s a catch. While the wind helps, it can’t do all the heavy lifting.



“Most air pollution affecting Aucklanders is generated locally. So, while the harbours provide a source of fresh marine air, it is our activities in the city that give rise to air pollution issues,” says Mr Olivares Pino. Research from the University of Auckland underscores why reducing local emissions remains important. A report from the university estimates that more than 700 Aucklanders die each year because of traffic-related air pollution, highlighting the continuing health impacts of vehicle emissions across the region. Scientists also note air pollution does not affect everyone equally. Some communities, particularly vulnerable populations, can bear a disproportionate burden of the city’s emissions. Climate change is another factor to watch, including the potential for more frequent smoke events from large wildfires in places such as Australia. What can Aucklanders do to help? Heating: Transition to electric heat pumps. Sales of these units increased by 32 per cent recently, reflecting their popularity as a clean alternative. If you must use wood, ensure it is dry and burned in a modern, well-maintained unit.

Transition to electric heat pumps. Sales of these units increased by 32 per cent recently, reflecting their popularity as a clean alternative. If you must use wood, ensure it is dry and burned in a modern, well-maintained unit. Transport: Support the electrification of the public transport fleet. When replacing a personal vehicle, consider the ‘long game’. The average vehicle stays in the fleet for over 14 years, so choosing a low-emissions vehicle today has a decade-long impact.

Support the electrification of the public transport fleet. When replacing a personal vehicle, consider the ‘long game’. The average vehicle stays in the fleet for over 14 years, so choosing a low-emissions vehicle today has a decade-long impact. Engagement: Knowledge is the foundation of change. Use the Environment Auckland Data Portal to stay informed about real-time conditions in the region. Gustavo Olivares Pino is part of the Environmental Evaluation and Monitoring Unit (EEMU) at Auckland Council who monitor our region’s environment across the air, freshwater water, marine, terrestrial and biodiversity domains. For more information on the work they do, visit Knowledge Auckland.

MIL OSI