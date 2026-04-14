The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

Source: Radio New Zealand

One of the coolest clubs in music will soon have some new members.

Late R&B singer Luther Vandross, hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan and Oasis will all be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, the group has announced.

In all, 18 artists made the cut across four categories.

The legendary Ed Sullivan, whose titular variety show ran from 1948 to 1971, is among those being inducted in this round after being awarded the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which is given to “non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted culture”.

Sullivan’s show, of course, was where The Beatles were first introduced to American television-viewing audiences.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on 14 November at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and will air in December on ABC and Disney+.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand