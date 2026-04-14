Ambulances’ tyres slashed again in Auckland

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZ Police

Multiple ambulances’ tyres have been slashed in separate incidents at Hate Hone St John bases in Auckland in the last couple of months.

Police were investigating two attacks which saw six ambulances’ tyres deliberately targeted in Manukau and Ōtāhuhu.

The first occurred at Manukau station on 28 February, and the second on 9 April at Ōtāhuhu station.

“In both events, an offender has illegally gained access to the stations’ compounds before slashing tyres of ambulances parked there,” detective senior sergeant Mike Hayward said.

Hayward said police were keeping an open mind as to whether the events were linked.

“This sort of offending is extremely reckless, given the ambulances were rendered inoperable,” he said.

“It’s thoughtless and risks the lives of anyone who required urgent medical care during the period that ambulances were out of action.”

Hato Hone St John staff first noticed the damage when trying to respond to a priority job.

Acting Auckland District operations manager, Angela Jardine, said damaging ambulances was an unacceptable act that directly affected the community.

Ambulances were a critical part of the emergency response system, she said.

“When vehicles are taken out of service, it has the potential to delay care for patients who need urgent medical help.

“Our people come to work to care for others, and incidents like this are incredibly frustrating.

“We are working closely with police and urge anyone with information to please come forward.”

Police said it was seeking information that could help identify the person or persons responsible for both wilful damage incidents.

Hayward was calling on those with information to come forward.

He said there would be people in the community that knew who was responsible.

Anyone with information can update police online now at 105.police.govt.nz, or call 105, using the reference number 260409/0402.

Information could also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand